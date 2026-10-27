Italian President Warns Against AI Abuse, Fake News Manipulation
(MENAFN) Italian President Sergio Mattarella has urged authorities to respond quickly to the "improper and uncontrolled" use of artificial intelligence, cautioning that misinformation and fabricated news could distort public opinion, according to reports.
Speaking at the opening of the Festival of Regions, Mattarella emphasized the need for effective measures to address the risks associated with AI technologies.
"We must act swiftly and effectively to prevent the improper and uncontrolled use” of artificial intelligence, Mattarella said at the opening ceremony of the Festival of Regions, a news agency reported.
He called for suitable regulations to be established and enforced as the technology continues to advance.
"Already today, it is evident how the manipulation of information, including through the spread of false news using the capabilities offered by the internet, can influence public opinion and shape its views and choices," Mattarella also said.
The president also raised concerns about the possibility of losing oversight of technological developments as machine-learning systems become increasingly sophisticated.
"The need is to put the brakes on an increasingly intense competition among a limited number of players, with outcomes that science is currently unable to predict," Mattarella noted.
He warned that allowing computing power to expand without adequate supervision could threaten fundamental human values and democratic institutions.
"If we limited ourselves to being spectators of the expansion of computing power in every direction, the fundamental values of the centrality of human life and, at the same time, our democracy could be undermined," he further warned.
Speaking at the opening of the Festival of Regions, Mattarella emphasized the need for effective measures to address the risks associated with AI technologies.
"We must act swiftly and effectively to prevent the improper and uncontrolled use” of artificial intelligence, Mattarella said at the opening ceremony of the Festival of Regions, a news agency reported.
He called for suitable regulations to be established and enforced as the technology continues to advance.
"Already today, it is evident how the manipulation of information, including through the spread of false news using the capabilities offered by the internet, can influence public opinion and shape its views and choices," Mattarella also said.
The president also raised concerns about the possibility of losing oversight of technological developments as machine-learning systems become increasingly sophisticated.
"The need is to put the brakes on an increasingly intense competition among a limited number of players, with outcomes that science is currently unable to predict," Mattarella noted.
He warned that allowing computing power to expand without adequate supervision could threaten fundamental human values and democratic institutions.
"If we limited ourselves to being spectators of the expansion of computing power in every direction, the fundamental values of the centrality of human life and, at the same time, our democracy could be undermined," he further warned.
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