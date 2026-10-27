Meghan To Join Junior MasterChef Australia in Future Season
(MENAFN) Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, is set to join Junior MasterChef Australia in 2027, marking a new television appearance for the duchess on the popular cooking competition.
Her involvement will bring her into the world of young culinary talent, with the upcoming season expected to feature aspiring young cooks showcasing their skills and creativity in the kitchen.
The Australian program, which focuses on young contestants competing in cooking challenges, offers participants an opportunity to demonstrate their techniques, develop their abilities and prepare a variety of dishes under the pressure of competition.
Meghan’s planned appearance is expected to draw attention to the upcoming season, given her international public profile and previous involvement in television and lifestyle projects.
The 2027 edition will add another chapter to the Junior MasterChef Australia franchise, which highlights the cooking ambitions of younger contestants and their progress throughout the competition.
Her involvement will bring her into the world of young culinary talent, with the upcoming season expected to feature aspiring young cooks showcasing their skills and creativity in the kitchen.
The Australian program, which focuses on young contestants competing in cooking challenges, offers participants an opportunity to demonstrate their techniques, develop their abilities and prepare a variety of dishes under the pressure of competition.
Meghan’s planned appearance is expected to draw attention to the upcoming season, given her international public profile and previous involvement in television and lifestyle projects.
The 2027 edition will add another chapter to the Junior MasterChef Australia franchise, which highlights the cooking ambitions of younger contestants and their progress throughout the competition.
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