Italy Well-Being Report: 54 Indicators Up, 23 Down, Poverty Persists
(MENAFN) Italy has made gains in several areas of equitable and sustainable well-being, notably health and the environment, but poverty, stagnant disposable income and households’ struggle to make ends meet remain stubborn problems, according to the latest report by the Italian National Institute of Statistics (ISTAT).
The report tracks 132 well-being indicators. Of those, 54 improved, 55 held steady and 23 worsened.
Even so, Italy’s at-risk-of-poverty rate sits 2.3 percentage points above the EU average.
Measured against the bloc, Italy outperforms in health and safety. It lags significantly in education and training, employment, work-life balance, and innovation, research and creativity.
More than 5.4 million people in Italy lived in absolute poverty in 2025, with large families and households with at least one minor child hit hardest.
The report shows 8% of households were in absolute poverty, a share that touched 9.3% of the national population.
Southern Italy continued to post the highest rate of individual absolute poverty, though it eased to 11.5% in 2025 from 12.5% in 2024.
In the north, the rate slipped to 8.5% from 8.8% a year earlier. Central Italy again recorded the lowest incidence at 7.4%, down from 7.6% in 2024.
The report tracks 132 well-being indicators. Of those, 54 improved, 55 held steady and 23 worsened.
Even so, Italy’s at-risk-of-poverty rate sits 2.3 percentage points above the EU average.
Measured against the bloc, Italy outperforms in health and safety. It lags significantly in education and training, employment, work-life balance, and innovation, research and creativity.
More than 5.4 million people in Italy lived in absolute poverty in 2025, with large families and households with at least one minor child hit hardest.
The report shows 8% of households were in absolute poverty, a share that touched 9.3% of the national population.
Southern Italy continued to post the highest rate of individual absolute poverty, though it eased to 11.5% in 2025 from 12.5% in 2024.
In the north, the rate slipped to 8.5% from 8.8% a year earlier. Central Italy again recorded the lowest incidence at 7.4%, down from 7.6% in 2024.
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