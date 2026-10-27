Cancer Disparities Drive Thousands of Preventable Cases Across Europe
(MENAFN) Differences in cancer rates between European Union countries contributed to an estimated 29,412 additional cases of lung and cervical cancer in 2024, with incidence levels in some nations exceeding those in others by more than sevenfold, according to research presented Monday.
The findings were unveiled at the European Society for Medical Oncology Congress in Madrid by Italian epidemiologist Diego Serraino, according to reports.
Using estimates from the European Cancer Information System, researchers calculated that 29,412 excess cases occurred in countries where cancer incidence was above the EU average.
For lung cancer among men, rates varied considerably, ranging from 38 cases per 100,000 people in Sweden to 130 in Hungary. The difference was associated with 11,105 additional cases across 12 countries.
Among women, Denmark recorded 83 lung cancer cases per 100,000 people, compared with 20 in Lithuania. Researchers estimated that these disparities contributed to 13,441 excess cases across 11 countries.
Differences were also pronounced for cervical cancer. Romania reported 36 cases per 100,000 women, while Malta recorded just five. Across 10 countries, researchers identified 4,866 excess cases, with Romania alone accounting for 2,475.
The researchers called for stronger tobacco-control policies to reduce lung cancer risks. They also emphasized the importance of human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination and routine screening to prevent cervical cancer and identify precancerous changes at an early stage.
The findings were unveiled at the European Society for Medical Oncology Congress in Madrid by Italian epidemiologist Diego Serraino, according to reports.
Using estimates from the European Cancer Information System, researchers calculated that 29,412 excess cases occurred in countries where cancer incidence was above the EU average.
For lung cancer among men, rates varied considerably, ranging from 38 cases per 100,000 people in Sweden to 130 in Hungary. The difference was associated with 11,105 additional cases across 12 countries.
Among women, Denmark recorded 83 lung cancer cases per 100,000 people, compared with 20 in Lithuania. Researchers estimated that these disparities contributed to 13,441 excess cases across 11 countries.
Differences were also pronounced for cervical cancer. Romania reported 36 cases per 100,000 women, while Malta recorded just five. Across 10 countries, researchers identified 4,866 excess cases, with Romania alone accounting for 2,475.
The researchers called for stronger tobacco-control policies to reduce lung cancer risks. They also emphasized the importance of human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination and routine screening to prevent cervical cancer and identify precancerous changes at an early stage.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment