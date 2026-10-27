Jordan, Greece Discuss Cooperation, Condemn Karak Church Attack

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 27 (Petra) -- Speaker of the Lower House of Parliament Mazen Qadi met Tuesday with Greek Ambassador Irene Riga to discuss ways to strengthen cooperation in the economic, tourism, cultural, and parliamentary fields.

During the meeting at his office, Qadi highlighted the strength of Jordanian-Greek relations, which are based on friendship and mutual respect, and called for closer coordination between the two parliaments on issues of shared concern. He also called for building on the outcomes of the Jordan-Cyprus-Greece trilateral summit to support the partnership between Jordan and the European Union.

Qadi said Jordan has emerged stronger and more cohesive from the terrorist attack on a church in the village of Hmoud in Karak Governorate. Jordanians, Muslims and Christians alike, stand united against terrorism, he said, describing minarets and church bells as symbols of that unity.

He also cited His Majesty King Abdullah II's visit to the Theological University at the Baptism Site as a reflection of the King's commitment to peaceful coexistence among religions.

Qadi welcomed the Greek president's phone call to the King to offer condolences over the victims of the attack. He noted the King's close attention to the incident and his directives to provide care for the injured and pursue the perpetrators, emphasizing the importance of the peaceful coexistence that Jordan advocates.

Riga said Greece stands with Jordan against terrorism and praised the security services' handling of the incident. She reaffirmed Greece's support for the Hashemite Custodianship of Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem.

She also expressed Greece's keenness to strengthen ties with Jordan, particularly in the economic field, and commended King Abdullah II's efforts to support regional causes and promote security and stability.

//Petra// NQ