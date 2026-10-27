Industrial Exports Rise 8.3% To JD6.04B In First Eight Months Of 2026

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 27 (Petra) -- Industrial exports rose 8.3% to JD6.04 billion in the first eight months of 2026, compared with JD5.58 billion in the same period last year, according to figures released Tuesday by the Jordan Chamber of Industry.

Industrial products accounted for 93.5% of the Kingdom's total exports during the first eight months of 2026.

Chemical and cosmetics industries led industrial sectors by export value, reaching JD1.43 billion, up 15.5% year-on-year and accounting for 22.1% of total national exports during the first eight months of 2026.

Exports from the leather and garment industries reached JD1.24 billion, while engineering, electrical, and information technology industries recorded JD1.06 billion.

Supply, food, agricultural, and livestock industries reported a 16.3% increase in exports to JD703 million, while plastic and rubber exports grew 20%.

Construction industries recorded export growth of 55.7%, followed by wood and furniture at 16.7%, and packaging, paper, and cardboard at 7.6%.

By product category, knitted apparel and clothing accessories remained Jordan's leading exports, valued at JD1.18 billion and accounting for 18.2% of total national exports. Nitrogenous and chemical fertilizer exports reached approximately JD780 million, while crude potash exports totaled approximately JD403 million.

Organic chemical exports increased 171%, representing an additional JD57.4 million. Iron and steel exports rose 86%, followed by copper and its products at 77%, aluminum and its products at 30%, and plastics and plastic products at 20%.

The United States remained the largest destination for Jordanian industrial exports, receiving approximately JD1.29 billion, followed by Iraq at JD750.5 million, India at JD729.8 million, and Saudi Arabia at JD721.2 million. Exports to China reached JD265.4 million, while shipments to the United Arab Emirates totaled JD246.8 million.

Exports to Iraq increased by JD151.2 million, or 25.2%, while shipments to China rose 74.6%, the UAE 27.8%, Syria 29.3%, and the Palestinian National Authority 25.9%.

Other markets also recorded increases, including South Africa at 525.5%, Switzerland at 191.8%, Thailand at 72.6%, Belgium at 46%, the Netherlands at 45.9%, and the United Kingdom at 35.4%.

The chamber said the figures highlighted the importance of building on industrial exports' positive performance by improving the competitiveness of Jordanian products, expanding industrial production and export capacity, diversifying markets, and making use of available trade opportunities.

It added that it would continue supporting manufacturers through economic research, identifying export opportunities, and facilitating access to new markets to support economic growth, sustainable development, and job creation.

//Petra// AO