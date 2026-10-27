SSC Receives 176 Development Proposals In 24 Hours

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 27 (Petra) – The Social Security Corporation (SSC) received 176 development proposals within the first 24 hours of launching a dedicated digital portal for submissions via its mobile application.

The initiative, themed: "Your Voice Is Heard, Your Idea Makes a Difference," reflects the public's "active" engagement with the new channels introduced by the corporation to foster participation in enhancing and improving the service quality.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the SSC noted that these proposals demonstrate the public's "keen" interest in contributing to development of its services and procedures.

The SSC noted that this step highlighted the users' commitment to offering ideas and feedback that can help improve the service-recipient experience, streamline processes, and boost the services efficiency.

The corporation added that the digital portal allows citizens, subscribers, and beneficiaries to submit their proposals and ideas across two main categories: "Improving an Existing Service" and "Proposing a New Service." Specialized teams will review and assess these submissions, aimed to incorporate actionable ideas to further develop services, enhance their quality, and meet the beneficiaries' needs.

As for its goals, the SSC said the launch of this portal is part of its "broader" strategy to strengthen direct communication with the public and embed a culture of participatory service development.

"This approach is rooted in the belief that citizens' feedback is a cornerstone of improvement efforts, adding that the public is an active partner in elevating the standard of services provided." The SSC has invited citizens to make use of the available electronic portal via its mobile application to submit their proposals and ideas for improvement.

On future steps, the SSC vowed its commitment to reviewing and implement relevnt suggestions to serve the public interest and provide "more efficient and accessible" services.

//Petra//AG