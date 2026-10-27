EU Countries To Receive EUR 4.7B In Reimbursement For Aid To Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the EU Council press service, according to Ukrinform.

“These decisions mark a major step towards implementing the political agreement reached by EU member states on 25 September 2026 to mobilise €6.6 billion for Ukraine under the EPF,” the press service said.

The package also provides an additional €230 million in funding for the EU Military Assistance Mission in support of Ukraine (EUMAM Ukraine).

The agreement included the provision of €1 billion in new military aid to Ukraine and further reinforcement of EUMAM Ukraine in 2027

It is recalled that, following the latest decisions, the EU's total support for Ukraine under the EPF has reached €10.8 billion. This amount includes €9.9 billion to reimburse the cost of military assistance provided by member states and €950 million for military training under the EUMAM mission.

The European Peace Facility was established in March 2021 to finance activities under the Common Foreign and Security Policy (CFSP). In particular, the EPF allows the EU to finance measures aimed at strengthening the defense and military capabilities of third countries, as well as regional and international organizations.

E5 reaffirms unwavering support for Ukraine by all available means

To date, the EU has provided Ukraine with €6.4 billion in support through the European Peace Facility. On September 25, 2025, EU member states agreed to mobilize a total of €6.6 billion, of which €4.9 billion was allocated through the Council decisions adopted today. The EU has also allocated €3.5 billion – extraordinary revenues generated from frozen Russian assets (so-called windfall profits) – through the European Peace Facility to address three of Ukraine's priority needs: ammunition, air defense and drones. At the same time, military equipment worth more than €1.5 billion was procured directly from Ukraine's defense industry.

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