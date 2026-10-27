MENAFN - UkrinForm) Military personnel, Ukrainian actors, writers, musicians and public figures took part in writing the dictation, Ukrinform reports.

The text was written by writer and Russian-Ukrainian war veteran Artur Dron. This year's dictation is titled A Letter That Never Ends.

“Greetings to the Ukrinform team and to everyone who will be writing the All-Ukrainian National Unity Radio Dictation. Thank you for writing it. Thank you for being part of this history. I hope that the words I wrote, which Dasha and Artur will read to you, will become, in some way, personal and important to you as well. Good luck with the dictation, and may the Ukrainian language unite us all,” Dron said in a video address to Ukrinform.

The dictation text was read live by Ukrainian language and literature teacher Artur Proidakov and public figure and volunteer Dasha Astafieva.

In his video address, Proidakov emphasized that what matters most is not spelling or punctuation mistakes, but unity, at least for the duration of writing and discussing the radio dictation text.

“Good luck during this ritual of unity, the writing of the 2026 radio dictation,” Proidakov said.

Those who took part in writing the radio dictation at Ukrinform included Olha Kononenko, Director General of the National Music House; music producer Yevhen Petrychenko; theater critic Olha Stelmashеvska; Lesia Ukrainka National Academic Theater actress Nataliia Dolia; representatives of the Main Intelligence Directorate, and others.

Participants can submit their dictation for professional review. To do so, they must send the handwritten text by mail to: 26 Khreshchatyk Street, Kyiv, 01001. The postmark must be dated no later than October 28. Alternatively, participants can photograph or scan their handwritten text in.jpg,.png,.jpeg,.tiff or format and email it to ...a by 11:00 on October 29.

On Thursday, October 29, at 11:00, Suspilne platforms will publish the text of the National Unity Radio Dictation so that everyone can check what they wrote.

As reported by Ukrinform, the All-Ukrainian National Unity Radio Dictation was launched by the Ukrainian Radio team in 2000 to unite people around the Ukrainian language. Held annually, the radio dictation has become the largest Ukrainian-language flash mob, bringing together Ukrainians and Ukrainian-language enthusiasts around the world.