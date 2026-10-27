Azerbaijan, Kenya Strengthen Cultural Cooperation In Mombasa

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Mombasa County Governor Abdulsamad Sharif Nassir met with an Azerbaijani delegation following the opening of the renovated Swahili Cultural Library at Kenya's Fort Jesus World Heritage Site and the launch of the first Swahili-language edition of the IRS-Urithi magazine.

According to Azerbaijan's Embassy in Kenya, the projects were implemented with financial support from the Azerbaijan International Development Agency (AIDA).

Nassir praised the expanding cooperation between Mombasa County and Azerbaijan, describing it as a natural continuation of the growing relations between Kenya and Azerbaijan.

He thanked the Azerbaijani government for supporting the renovation of the Swahili Cultural Library at the Fort Jesus museum complex, which holds particular significance for both Mombasa and Kenya. The governor also welcomed the publication of the first Swahili-language edition of the IRS magazine.

Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Kenya, Sultan Hajiyev, expressed gratitude to Kenyan partners, including the governor's office, for their support in implementing the projects. He emphasized that cultural initiatives of this kind help strengthen friendship and mutual understanding between peoples.

Musa Marjanli, Editor-in-chief of the international IRS magazine and director of the Cultural Heritage Research Center at Baku State University, highlighted the importance of educational cooperation.

He noted that two students from Mombasa had begun studying at Azerbaijani higher education institutions this year under the Heydar Aliyev International Education Grant Program, further contributing to cooperation between the two countries.