Azerbaijan Cinematographers Union Holds First Meeting Of Newly Formed Board

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The Azerbaijan Cinematographers Union (ACU) has held the first meeting of its newly formed Board of Directors to discuss key challenges facing Azerbaijani cinema and the organisation's future priorities.

According to the union, the meeting took place on October 23, bringing together the new Board members to discuss current issues in the country's film industry, the union's future activities and its main objectives.

Opening the meeting, People's Artist Shafiqa Mammadova congratulated the new members and said the union would continue its work in accordance with its new charter.

She identified the establishment of new commissions, preserving the memory of deceased filmmakers, improving social support for film professionals facing financial difficulties, and assisting young cinematographers as key priorities.

Board members also presented proposals to improve the union's operations, ensure that professional qualifications remain central to personnel selection, and address the challenges facing Azerbaijani cinema.

One notable moment in the footage from the meeting was the presence at the same table of Mammadova, who was re-elected chair of the union, and Hamida Omarova, who had competed against her in the ACU chairmanship election held on September 11.

On October 1, Azerbaijan's Ministry of Justice confirmed Mammadova's authority as ACU chair and approved the powers of the newly formed Board of Directors.