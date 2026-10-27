South Korea Recalls Eight Diplomats From Ukraine Amid Political Controversy

MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

South Korea has recalled eight diplomats from Ukraine amid a political controversy sparked by Kyiv's public disclosure of information about the transfer of two North Korean prisoners of war.

South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun said the decision had been made while the main diplomatic staff would remain in Ukraine.

He noted that the core team continues to operate in the country and is taking all possible measures to ensure the safety of South Korean citizens amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

In September, Seoul demanded an official explanation from Kyiv and assurances that similar incidents would not be repeated after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy publicly stated during his address to the United Nations General Assembly that two North Korean soldiers had been transferred to South Korea.

The disclosure triggered diplomatic tensions between Seoul and Kyiv over the handling of the North Korean prisoners and the circumstances surrounding their transfer.