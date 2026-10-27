Algeria Deploys Troops to Niger to Safeguard Shared Economic Interests
(MENAFN) Algeria plans to send military personnel to neighboring Niger following a request from Nigerien authorities, with the mission aimed at securing joint energy and economic interests, according to an official statement released Monday.
Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, who also holds the positions of supreme commander of the armed forces and minister of national defense, authorized the deployment, the presidency announced.
The statement said the operation is intended to "ensure the protection of shared Algerian-Nigerien energy and economic interests."
The decision was made in response to a formal request from Niger and in accordance with Algeria's Constitution, particularly Articles 30 and 91, the presidency added.
Algeria's two parliamentary chambers, the Council of the Nation and the People's National Assembly, unanimously endorsed the deployment during separate closed-door plenary sessions held Sunday, Oct. 25, according to the statement.
Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, who also holds the positions of supreme commander of the armed forces and minister of national defense, authorized the deployment, the presidency announced.
The statement said the operation is intended to "ensure the protection of shared Algerian-Nigerien energy and economic interests."
The decision was made in response to a formal request from Niger and in accordance with Algeria's Constitution, particularly Articles 30 and 91, the presidency added.
Algeria's two parliamentary chambers, the Council of the Nation and the People's National Assembly, unanimously endorsed the deployment during separate closed-door plenary sessions held Sunday, Oct. 25, according to the statement.
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