RSF Drone Strikes on 5 Substations Black Out Sudan’s Southeast
(MENAFN) A wave of drone strikes by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) hit five power substations across central and southeastern Sudan on Monday, knocking out electricity to the country’s entire southeastern grid, Sudan Electricity Holding Company said.
In a statement, the company named the targeted facilities as Singa, Al-Hawata, Al-Faw, Mashkur and Al-Junaid. It said the damage also endangers the stability of the national grid.
“The attacks caused significant damage to components of the facilities and completely cut electricity from the southeastern grid, affecting Sennar, Gedaref, White Nile and Gezira states,” said the statement cited by local media.
“Engineering and technical teams were dispatched to the affected substations to assess the damage and begin repairs aimed at restoring electricity and stabilizing the grid as soon as possible,” it added.
A Khartoum-area daily newspaper reported that an RSF drone struck the Al-Junaid substation in eastern Gezira state in the early hours of Monday, putting it out of service and cutting power to the surrounding area. The same outlet said RSF drones also tried to hit strategic fuel depots in Umm Aliyla, also in eastern Gezira, but caused no damage. The site had been hit in September, when a drone attack set a storage unit ablaze.
In Sennar, the state government said a drone hit the Singa substation, causing material damage and wounding members of the facility’s guard team. In Gedaref state, drones struck the Al-Faw and Al-Hawata substations and disrupted supplies. Another drone hit the Mashkur substation in White Nile state, triggering a local outage.
The RSF has stepped up drone attacks in recent days on fuel storage sites and electricity infrastructure in North Kordofan, Gedaref, Gezira and White Nile states, as fighting with army forces escalates.
The army and the RSF have been locked in war since April 2023, a conflict that began over disputes about integrating the paramilitary group into the military. The fighting has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced about 13 million, driving one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises.
In a statement, the company named the targeted facilities as Singa, Al-Hawata, Al-Faw, Mashkur and Al-Junaid. It said the damage also endangers the stability of the national grid.
“The attacks caused significant damage to components of the facilities and completely cut electricity from the southeastern grid, affecting Sennar, Gedaref, White Nile and Gezira states,” said the statement cited by local media.
“Engineering and technical teams were dispatched to the affected substations to assess the damage and begin repairs aimed at restoring electricity and stabilizing the grid as soon as possible,” it added.
A Khartoum-area daily newspaper reported that an RSF drone struck the Al-Junaid substation in eastern Gezira state in the early hours of Monday, putting it out of service and cutting power to the surrounding area. The same outlet said RSF drones also tried to hit strategic fuel depots in Umm Aliyla, also in eastern Gezira, but caused no damage. The site had been hit in September, when a drone attack set a storage unit ablaze.
In Sennar, the state government said a drone hit the Singa substation, causing material damage and wounding members of the facility’s guard team. In Gedaref state, drones struck the Al-Faw and Al-Hawata substations and disrupted supplies. Another drone hit the Mashkur substation in White Nile state, triggering a local outage.
The RSF has stepped up drone attacks in recent days on fuel storage sites and electricity infrastructure in North Kordofan, Gedaref, Gezira and White Nile states, as fighting with army forces escalates.
The army and the RSF have been locked in war since April 2023, a conflict that began over disputes about integrating the paramilitary group into the military. The fighting has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced about 13 million, driving one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises.
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