Kremlin Open to Orban Candidacy for UN Secretary-General
(MENAFN) Russia will consider former Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban for the position of United Nations secretary-general if his candidacy is formally put forward, the Kremlin said Tuesday.
“If such a candidate emerges, they will also be considered,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters during a briefing, responding to reports that US President Donald Trump’s administration had encouraged Orban to consider seeking the position.
Peskov noted that the possibility of Orban becoming the next UN chief was not discussed during a telephone conversation between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Oct. 9.
Reports on Sunday indicated that Washington had approached Orban about a potential bid, with Russia and China reportedly receptive to the proposal. Officials from the three countries confirmed that the United States had raised the possibility, according to the reports.
The proposal could result in Orban becoming a candidate supported jointly by the US, Russia and China, although a final decision has yet to be made.
A US State Department official acknowledged that the idea might initially appear far-fetched but argued that the three countries could gather enough backing within the UN Security Council to support such a candidacy.
Peskov also addressed plans for trilateral negotiations on ending the war in Ukraine, which are expected to take place in Abu Dhabi next month. He said the precise dates for the talks had not yet been established.
Separately, the Kremlin spokesman discussed a localized ceasefire between Moscow and Kyiv in the Russian-controlled city of Oleshky, in Ukraine’s southern Kherson region. He said Russia had not received reports of any violations of the arrangement so far.
The temporary ceasefire, brokered by US first lady Melania Trump the previous week, came into effect at 0100GMT on Tuesday. The arrangement is intended to facilitate humanitarian aid deliveries and the evacuation of civilians.
“If such a candidate emerges, they will also be considered,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters during a briefing, responding to reports that US President Donald Trump’s administration had encouraged Orban to consider seeking the position.
Peskov noted that the possibility of Orban becoming the next UN chief was not discussed during a telephone conversation between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Oct. 9.
Reports on Sunday indicated that Washington had approached Orban about a potential bid, with Russia and China reportedly receptive to the proposal. Officials from the three countries confirmed that the United States had raised the possibility, according to the reports.
The proposal could result in Orban becoming a candidate supported jointly by the US, Russia and China, although a final decision has yet to be made.
A US State Department official acknowledged that the idea might initially appear far-fetched but argued that the three countries could gather enough backing within the UN Security Council to support such a candidacy.
Peskov also addressed plans for trilateral negotiations on ending the war in Ukraine, which are expected to take place in Abu Dhabi next month. He said the precise dates for the talks had not yet been established.
Separately, the Kremlin spokesman discussed a localized ceasefire between Moscow and Kyiv in the Russian-controlled city of Oleshky, in Ukraine’s southern Kherson region. He said Russia had not received reports of any violations of the arrangement so far.
The temporary ceasefire, brokered by US first lady Melania Trump the previous week, came into effect at 0100GMT on Tuesday. The arrangement is intended to facilitate humanitarian aid deliveries and the evacuation of civilians.
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