Crowne Plaza Dhaka Partners With France-Bangladesh Chamber
The agreement aims to support business networking, trade collaboration and international engagement by providing hospitality services for corporate delegations, conferences, meetings and professional events.
The signing ceremony brought together representatives from both organizations, including Firoze Asad, senior group advisor and board member of Doreen; CCIFB President Dr. Md. Ershad Hussain Rana; and Crowne Plaza Dhaka Gulshan General Manager Karthi VK.
Under the agreement, eligible CCIFB members will receive preferential corporate accommodation rates, complimentary enrollment in IHG One Rewards, discounts on nonalcoholic food and beverages, and special rates for meeting and banquet facilities. Other benefits include laundry services, airport transportation, fitness and swimming pool memberships, and arrangements for networking events.
The partnership will also explore opportunities for trade delegations, exhibitions, business receptions and cultural events, including food festivals. CCIFB will promote the hotel's services and benefits through its communication channels and recommend the property to members and visiting business representatives.
Established in 1996, CCIFB supports trade and investment between France and Bangladesh, serving French companies operating in Bangladesh and local businesses representing French interests.
The collaboration combines the chamber's business network with the hotel's accommodation and event facilities to support bilateral business engagement in Dhaka.Spread the word More from HotelsView All Latest NewsSee All Crowne Plaza Dhaka partners with France-Bangladesh ChamberHotels10 minutes ago Bangladesh-Spain Expo highlights trade, investment opportunitiesMart/Summit10 minutes ago Bangladeshis with expired Saudi iqamas due to flight disruptions can still enter kingdom: Expat MinisterNRB Connectabout 17 hours ago Pakistan, Bangladesh discuss cooperation in space sciencesTelecom and Techabout 17 hours ago ICAO security audit of Bangladesh begins with national briefingAirports and Infrastructureabout 18 hours ago Air New Zealand opens Sydney's new airport to int'l flightsAviationOct 26, 2026 Navi Mumbai Airport adds international routesAirports and InfrastructureOct 26, 2026 Thailand seeks new int'l routes, AOT holds talks with airlinesAviationOct 26, 2026 European pilots report 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