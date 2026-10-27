Lumion Highlights AI Agents For After-Hours Inquiries And Lead Follow-Up

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lumion is outlining its approach to business automation through AI agents designed to manage customer inquiries, support automated follow-up, and reconnect with prospective customers. The company's platform brings together AI-powered communication, workflow automation, and a unified inbox to help organizations coordinate customer interactions across calls, text messages, and website inquiries.







Lumion AI lead capture

The announcement addresses a common operational challenge for businesses: maintaining consistent communication when inquiries arrive outside regular working hours or when employees have limited time to revisit earlier prospects. Lumion's AI agents are designed to respond to incoming questions, capture conversation details, and support follow-up activities, including outreach to leads whose earlier inquiries did not result in enrollment or another transaction.

The platform combines several functions within a single operating environment. These include after-hours call answering, 24/7 customer engagement, lead reactivation, automated follow-up, outbound outreach, and workflow automation. A unified inbox brings conversations together, providing teams with a consolidated view of customer communications.

AI Agents Address Gaps in Customer Communication

Businesses may receive inquiries at times when staff members cannot respond immediately. Calls can arrive after closing, website forms can be submitted over the weekend, and text messages can remain unanswered while employees attend to other responsibilities. When follow-up is delayed, a prospective customer may move on before the business has an opportunity to respond.

Lumion's AI agents answer calls, texts, and website inquiries around the clock. They can handle routine questions and capture relevant context, allowing employees to review interactions and continue conversations when they become available.

The system is intended to support the initial stages of customer communication rather than remove employees from the process. By handling routine interactions and recording relevant details, the agents can help teams manage incoming inquiries while reserving employee attention for conversations that require additional consideration.

"A customer inquiry can arrive at any time, but a business team cannot always be available to respond immediately," said Bilal Aslim of Lumion. "AI agents can help businesses maintain continuity in those conversations by responding to initial inquiries, capturing context, and supporting follow-up while employees focus on the work that requires their attention."

The approach also addresses the administrative work involved in tracking conversations across separate communication tools. When a customer contacts a business by phone, email, and text, employees may need to consult several systems to understand the interaction history. This can complicate responses and require customers to repeat information.

Lumion's unified inbox consolidates conversations in one place, allowing employees to review previous interactions and continue responding with access to relevant context. The feature is part of the company's broader effort to bring communication and automated business processes into a connected environment.

Lead Reactivation Extends Automated Outreach

Another application of Lumion's AI agents involves reconnecting with prospective customers whose earlier inquiries have remained inactive. Businesses may retain older leads in their records but lack the capacity to revisit each one through manual outreach.

At one career school, AI outreach to leads that had been inactive for approximately two years resulted in two enrollments during the first week and 14 additional enrollments over the following several weeks. The first two enrollments generated a combined $10,000 in paid deposits. The customer's identity remains confidential.

The example demonstrates how lead reactivation can be incorporated into an automated outreach process. Instead of depending entirely on employees to identify and contact older prospects individually, businesses can use AI agents to initiate conversations and support subsequent follow-up.

These figures reflect the experience of one customer and do not establish that other organizations will achieve comparable outcomes. Results can differ depending on the quality and relevance of existing leads, business processes, and prospective customers' responses.

Lead reactivation is one component of the platform's broader focus on customer engagement. By supporting both new inquiries and conversations with previous prospects, the system addresses communication activities that can otherwise compete for employees' time.

Implementation and Workflow Automation

Lumion states that businesses can begin using its AI agents in as little as two weeks. The agents are configured around each organization's information and operating processes.

Following implementation, organizations can expand their use of the platform into workflows involving applications and onboarding. These processes often require information to move between different stages, making communication and coordination relevant to the overall experience.

The platform combines AI agents with automated workflows to support repeatable tasks and customer interactions. Its unified inbox provides a shared location for conversations, while automation supports communication activities that would otherwise require manual handling.

Together, these functions form Lumion's approach to business automation, encompassing initial inquiries, follow-up, lead reactivation, and additional operational workflows. The company's stated focus is on coordinating these activities through connected communication and AI-supported processes.

Company Milestones and Funding

Lumion has worked with more than 400 businesses and has managed and generated over $300 million in customer revenue through its platform.

On June 16, 2025, the company announced $10.7 million in total seed funding. TTV Capital led the funding round, with participation from Tusk Venture Partners. The announced funding was intended to support market expansion and product innovation.

These milestones accompany the company's development of AI agents and automated workflows for business communication. Its platform combines after-hours call answering, customer engagement, lead reactivation, and workflow automation within an operating environment that also includes a unified inbox.

The announcement places particular emphasis on the operational tasks associated with responding to inquiries and maintaining contact with prospective customers. Rather than treating communication, outreach, and follow-up as separate activities, Lumion's platform brings these functions together within its AI-enabled system.

Businesses interested in examining how the platform operates can request a demonstration through Lumion's website at . Additional information is available at.

About Lumion

Lumion is a technology company based in Salt Lake City, Utah, United States. The company describes its platform as an operating system for career schools. Its capabilities include AI agents, automated workflows, and unified communication designed to support customer inquiries, follow-up, lead reactivation, applications, and onboarding.







Lumion

Media Contact Company Name: Lumion

Contact Person: Bilal Aslim

Email:...

Phone: (307) 227-6250

Country: United States

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CONTACT: Media Contact Company Name: Lumion Contact Person: Bilal Aslim Email:... Phone: (307) 227-6250 Country: United States Website: