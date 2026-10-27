Stellar Pictures Showcases Premium Productions At MIPCOM Cannes, Bringing Eastern Aesthetics To Global Audiences

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SHANGHAI, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MIPCOM Cannes 2026 opened on October 12 in Cannes, France. Under the theme "Vibrant China · Innovating a Smarter Future," the China Pavilion hosted the "Fresh Content China" and "Shanghai Showcase" events during the market. The China Pavilion was organized under the guidance of the State Council Information Office of China and the National Radio and Television Administration (NRTA), with Shanghai Media Group (SMG) as the organizer and Shanghai Oriental Pearl Media Co., Ltd. as the implementing organization.









Under the theme“Vibrant China · Innovating a Smarter Future,” the China Pavilion presented several key highlights at MIPCOM Cannes. Through a dual-track showcase of premium content and AIGC, it highlighted the diversity and innovation of China's audiovisual industry. For the first time, the Pavilion introduced embodied AI robots throughout the event, using technology to enhance services supporting the international promotion of Chinese culture. It also established its first dedicated Shanghai exhibition area and introduced a dual-track model featuring both long-form dramas and short-form series to better address the specific needs of different international market segments. By creating opportunities for cross-cultural exchange and promoting the international expansion of both Chinese audiovisual content and technology, the Pavilion brought Chinese innovation to the global audiovisual industry.









The event was attended by He Youlin, Consul General of China in Marseille; Shi Zhiyan, Level I Inspector of the Department of International Cooperation at the National Radio and Television Administration (NRTA); Xu Jingyi, Director of the TV Drama Division at the Shanghai Municipal Administration of Radio and Television; and Morgane Morice of RX France, among other guests. The guests delivered remarks at the event. In his speech, Consul General He Youlin expressed his hope that more outstanding audiovisual productions would help present a true, multidimensional, and comprehensive picture of China to the world. He also expressed the Consulate General's willingness to support closer cooperation between Chinese and international industry partners, using audiovisual content as a bridge to advance the Global Civilization Initiative and strengthen people-to-people ties.

















Stellar Pictures brought a diverse lineup of high-quality productions to MIPCOM Cannes, spanning genres including xianxia, fantasy, romance, and adventure, showcasing the company's strong capabilities in content development and IP management. The titles presented included the upcoming series The Melody of Love, My Drama Missy, Fated Master and Disciple, Executor Across Worlds, and Land of UTO.









He Youlin, Consul General of China in Marseille; Shi Zhiyan, Level I Inspector of the Department of International Cooperation at the National Radio and Television Administration (NRTA); and Xu Jingyi, Director of the TV Drama Division at the Shanghai Municipal Administration of Radio and Television, among other officials, visited the Stellar Pictures booth to inspect the exhibition and provide guidance.















The Stellar Pictures booth featured eye-catching promotional posters alongside exquisite Jingdezhen porcelain pieces, creating an immersive cultural experience and making it one of the highlights of the exhibition. The booth drew a steady stream of industry professionals and visitors, many of whom stopped to admire the displays, showed keen interest in the featured productions, and engaged in conversations with the team. Representatives from Stellar Pictures provided detailed introductions to the creative background, artistic vision, story highlights, and market prospects of each title, fostering lively exchanges in a welcoming atmosphere.

Meanwhile, several titles on display drew strong interest from international streaming platforms and broadcasters for their distinctive Eastern aesthetics, compelling genre storytelling, and high production values. The response reflected their commercial appeal and potential in international markets. Stellar Pictures has already secured distribution partnerships with multiple overseas platforms for these productions, with the titles scheduled for release across international markets, further extending the global reach of Chinese audiovisual content.

















At the "Fresh Content China" showcase, a representative from Stellar Pictures took the stage to introduce the company's upcoming Eastern fantasy romance series, Fated Master and Disciple. Produced by Stellar Pictures and led by producer Wang Yixu, the series brings together creative talent behind the hit dramas Love Between Fairy and Devil and Love Game in Eastern Fantasy, with Ju Jingyi and Zhang Yunlong in the leading roles. The story follows A Dai, an ambitious young cultivator, and her laid-back master, Xiao Yihan, whose complicated relationship blends rivalry with romance. As the first installment in the Nine-Star Heavens universe, the series draws on the mythology of Penglai to build a richly imagined fantasy world. The presentation was warmly received, with international industry professionals praising the series' distinctive Eastern aesthetics, international storytelling potential, and artistic and commercial appeal.









At the "Shanghai Showcase," Stellar Pictures screened a trailer for The Melody of Love. As China's first mythological drama centered on the personification of traditional Chinese musical instruments, the series was jointly developed by Stellar Pictures and the China National Traditional Orchestra. Drawing inspiration from carefully researched traditional instruments, the series uses fantasy and mythology to explore new ways of presenting traditional Chinese culture and bringing its musical heritage to life. The trailer was met with enthusiastic applause, while the series' distinctive Eastern fantasy aesthetics earned widespread praise and positive feedback from international industry professionals in attendance.

Through its participation at MIPCOM Cannes, Stellar Pictures not only demonstrated its strengths as a producer of high-quality IP-based content, but also brought the unique appeal of Chinese storytelling to the attention of the global film and television industry. As Chinese culture steps onto the world stage with greater confidence and maturity, it is opening up new possibilities for cultural exchange and industry collaboration between China and the rest of the world.

About Stellar Culture

Stellar Culture(Shanghai) Co., Ltd. is a premier, content-driven IP operation company dedicated to crafting premium entertainment for the younger generation. With IP development at its core, the company has built a comprehensive ecosystem across the entire media industrial chain, consistently delivering high-quality cultural content.

Contact: Stella XING

Company Name: Stellar Pictures

Website:

Email:...

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at: