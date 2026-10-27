Database Market To Expand At 13.7% CAGR Through 2032 As Cloud Deployment Accounts For 58.65% Market Share Reports Mordor Intelligence

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The database market is projected to reach USD 371 Bn by 2032, driven by generative AI workloads, growing adoption of cloud-based database services, and increasing demand for real-time data processing. Market growth is further supported by vector database applications, managed database platforms, industrial connectivity, and enterprise modernization initiatives.

Hyderabad, India, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report published by Mordor Intelligence, the database market size is estimated to grow from USD 195.3 billion in 2027 to USD 371 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 13.70% during the forecast period (2027–2032).

The report highlights that growing enterprise data requirements, expanding artificial intelligence applications, and the shift toward managed database services are creating opportunities across the global database industry. Organizations increasingly rely on database platforms to support transactional applications, analytics, digital services, and AI-powered workloads. Cloud deployment and database-as-a-service models are helping businesses manage changing workloads while reducing the operational burden of maintaining database infrastructure. However, cloud data-transfer charges, shortages of specialized data-management skills, and regulatory requirements continue to influence deployment decisions and supplier selection.

Database Market Trends Shaping Future Growth

Generative AI Workloads Accelerating Vector Database Adoption

The growing deployment of generative AI applications is creating demand for database capabilities that support vector search, retrieval-augmented generation, and contextual information retrieval. Organizations need to retrieve relevant information from large document collections and enterprise datasets to support AI-powered applications. In September 2026, MongoDB reported that its Vector Search customer count had grown fourfold over two years, reflecting increased adoption of its AI capabilities. Enterprise deployments also demonstrate how vector databases are becoming part of production application architectures. At Mubadala Investment Company in Abu Dhabi, PULSAR used a Qdrant vector index in a production retrieval system serving investment-related documents. These applications create opportunities for database providers to supply retrieval infrastructure alongside established data-management capabilities. As businesses move AI projects into production, database performance, integration requirements, and the ability to manage changing data workloads are becoming important considerations.

Cloud Adoption and Managed Database Services Expand

Cloud-based database services are gaining traction as enterprises seek flexible deployment options and simplified database administration. Managed platforms allow organizations to access database capabilities without independently managing every aspect of provisioning, maintenance, and scaling. This model is particularly relevant for applications with changing demand, where service capacity must accommodate fluctuations in database activity. Database-as-a-service providers are also benefiting from the growing use of databases across digital applications. In June 2026, MongoDB reported that Atlas served more than 3 trillion queries daily, approximately three times its 2023 volume. The development illustrates the importance of operating scale and recurring application usage in managed database services. Providers that combine reliable performance, flexible capacity, and simplified administration can strengthen relationships with enterprise customers and support additional workloads.

"The database market is benefiting from the convergence of AI-driven data retrieval, cloud adoption, and growing demand for managed data infrastructure. As organizations modernize applications and introduce new AI capabilities, database providers are competing on scalability, operational flexibility, and integration with existing enterprise environments. Mordor Intelligence's research evaluates these developments alongside evolving workload requirements, deployment preferences, and competitive dynamics to help decision-makers identify emerging market opportunities," says Ashish Gautam, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence.

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Table of Contents (Partial) – Database Industry

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4.. MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 GenAI Workloads Accelerating Vector-Database Adoption Worldwide

4.2.2 Distributed Edge-Native Databases for 5G and Massive-IoT Roll-outs

4.2.3 EU ESG-Reporting Rules Driving Time-Series Database Demand

4.2.4 Data-Sovereignty Mandates Supporting Regional Cloud Database Growth

4.2.5 And more

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Cloud Egress Fees Hindering Multi-Cloud Portability

4.3.2 Vector Database Talent Shortages Slowing Production Deployments

4.3.3 Multi-Tenant DBaaS Performance Overheads

4.3.4 Privacy-Framework Uncertainty Affecting Database Migrations

4.4 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Technological Outlook

4.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5. MARKET SIZE AND GROWTH FORECASTS (VALUE)

5.1 By Database Type

5.1.1 Relational (RDBMS)

5.1.2 NoSQL

5.1.3 NewSQL

5.1.4 Multi-Model

5.1.5 Graph

5.2 By Deployment Model

5.2.1 Cloud

5.2.2 On-Premises

5.3 By Service Model

5.3.1 Database-as-a-Service (DBaaS)

5.3.2 License and Maintenance Software

5.4 By Enterprise Size

5.4.1 Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

5.4.2 Large Enterprises

5.5 By Workload Type

5.5.1 Transactional (OLTP)

5.5.2 Analytical (OLAP)

5.5.3 Hybrid (HTAP)

5.6 By End-user Vertical

5.6.1 BFSI

5.6.2 Retail and E-commerce

5.6.3 Healthcare and Life Sciences

5.6.4 IT and Telecom

5.6.5 Logistics and Transportation

5.6.6 Media and Entertainment

5.6.7 Government and Public Sector

5.6.8 Manufacturing

5.6.9 Other End-user Verticals

5.7 By Geography

5.7.1 North America

5.7.2 South America

5.7.3 Asia-Pacific

5.7.4 Europe

5.7.5 Middle East

5.7.6 Africa

6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 MongoDB Inc.

6.4.2 Redis Inc.

6.4.3 Databricks Inc.

6.4.4 Snowflake Inc.

6.4.5 DataStax Inc.

6.4.6 Altibase Corporation

6.4.7 Google LLC

6.4.8 Oracle Corporation

6.4.9 Microsoft Corporation

6.4.10 And more

7. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE OUTLOOK

7.1 White-Space and Unmet-Need Assessment

Regional Outlook for the Database Market

North America remains an important market for database solutions, supported by established cloud infrastructure, enterprise software adoption, and demand for advanced data-management capabilities. Organizations across financial services, technology, and other data-intensive industries use database platforms to support mission-critical applications and analytics. Partnerships between database vendors and cloud infrastructure providers are also expanding deployment options, allowing businesses to integrate database services with their existing technology environments.

Asia-Pacific is expected to experience the fastest growth in the database market during the forecast period. Expanding industrial connectivity, growing digital services, and increasing adoption of cloud technologies are creating opportunities for database providers. China and India offer potential for solutions supporting connected-device networks, enterprise applications, and AI workloads. Local cloud availability, application compatibility, and integration with existing systems are important considerations for providers targeting customers across the region.

Europe represents another important market, supported by enterprise cloud adoption, data-management requirements, and regulatory developments affecting information processing and reporting. Database suppliers must account for data protection, governance, and deployment requirements when serving regulated organizations. In South America, expanding cloud services and enterprise modernization initiatives support opportunities for managed database platforms. Meanwhile, the Middle East and Africa offer potential through regional cloud infrastructure, digital transformation, and growing demand for locally eligible database services. Differences in infrastructure maturity, skills availability, and regulatory requirements continue to shape deployment strategies across these markets.

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