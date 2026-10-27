SATO Corporation's Financial Reports And AGM In 2027

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SATO Corporation, Stock Exchange Release 27 October 2026 at 1:30 pm

In 2027, SATO will publish its financial reports according to the following schedule:

12 February 2027 Financial Statements Release for 2026 13 May 2027 Interim Report for 1 January–31 March 2027 (Q1) 14 July 2027 Half-year Report for 1 January–30 June 2027 (H1) 29 October 2027 Interim Report for 1 January–30 September 2027 (Q3)



The Annual Report for 2026 will be published on SATO's website at during week 6.

The Annual General Meeting of SATO Corporation will be held on Thursday, 18 March 2027, starting at 1:00 pm. The notice of the AGM will be disclosed separately once the Board of Directors has convened the meeting.

A shareholder is entitled to demand a matter for discussion at the AGM, if such matter falls under the competence of a General Meeting according to the Finnish Companies Act. A written request shall be provided to SATO Corporations's Board of Directors either by e-mail to ... or by mail addressed to SATO Corporation / Annual General Meeting, Panuntie 4, P.O. Box 401, 00601 Helsinki, Finland by 22 January 2027.

For more information, please contact:

Markku Honkasalo, CFO, SATO Corporation, phone +358 201 34 4226, ...

Distribution: Euronext Dublin, main media,



SATO Corporation is one of Finland's largest rental housing providers owning around 27,500 rental homes in the Helsinki Metropolitan Area, Tampere and Turku. SATO aims to provide excellent customer experience and a comprehensive range of urban rental housing alternatives with good access to public transport and services. SATO invests profitably, sustainably and with a long-term view. We increase the value of our assets through investments, divestments and repairs. In 2025 SATO celebrated its 85th anniversary.