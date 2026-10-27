Salescloser Launches Whatsapp Integration: AI Sales Agents Now Answer Leads On Whatsapp In Seconds

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SalesCloser's AI sales agents now answer leads on WhatsApp in seconds, at any hour, with the business' own services, pricing and hours

Extends the Company's multi-channel platform

Vancouver, BC, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SalesCloser Technologies Ltd. (“SalesCloser” or the“Company”) (TSXV: SCAI) (OTCQB: SCTLF) (FSE: MJ5), a pioneer in autonomous AI sales technology, today announced the launch of WhatsApp as a new native channel for its AI sales agents. When a lead messages a business through WhatsApp, the SalesCloser agent replies in seconds, day or night, with the business' own services, pricing and open hours, and hands off to a person whenever the lead asks to speak with one. WhatsApp is already live in SalesCloser, activated at each customer's request.

The new channel extends the ways SalesCloser agents already engage leads, alongside voice, video and digital channels. WhatsApp conversations land in a new Chats tab inside the SalesCloser dashboard, which works like a familiar chat application: every WhatsApp thread appears in one place, with conversations that need a human pinned to the top.

When a lead asks to speak with a real person, the AI agent does not improvise. It tells the lead the team has been notified, pauses itself, and emails the business immediately with the reason and a direct link to the conversation. Replies sent from the dashboard reach the lead on WhatsApp. While a person is in the conversation, the agent stays quiet; one click hands the conversation back, and the agent resumes where it left off. If no one replies in time, the agent takes the conversation back and lets the lead know the team will follow up.

The launch extends SalesCloser's multi-channel story. The platform already runs conversations across voice, video and digital channels, and WhatsApp builds on the same agent and knowledge base.

WhatsApp is the default business messaging channel across much of the world. More than three billion people use WhatsApp across over 180 countries, including more than 100 million monthly users in the United States, and it was the most used social network in Latin America as of the second quarter of 2025. For SalesCloser, WhatsApp support removes an adoption blocker in markets where leads expect to be reached on WhatsApp and adds a lead channel for customers in North America.

“Leads are on WhatsApp, so our agents needed to be there too,” said Ali Tajskandar, Chief Executive Officer of SalesCloser.“The agent that already answers voice and website conversations now answers WhatsApp, with the business's own services, pricing and hours, and with human handoff designed into the flow. When a lead asks for a person, the team is notified instantly and can step in, and the agent picks up exactly where it left off. For our customers, that means one agent, one knowledge base and the same human-in-the-loop controls, on the channel their leads already use.”

See WhatsApp in action: watch the Company's demo video of a SalesCloser AI sales agent answering a lead:

About SalesCloser

SalesCloser.ai is a Vancouver-based AI software company focused on automating and scaling revenue generation through conversational AI. The Company's platform enables businesses to deploy AI-powered virtual sales agents that engage prospects and customers across the sales lifecycle. SalesCloser's agents conduct real-time, personalized interactions across voice, video, and digital channels, including lead qualification, product demonstrations, follow-ups, and meeting scheduling. By augmenting core sales functions, the platform is designed to help organizations increase capacity, accelerate pipeline velocity, and improve conversion rates without a corresponding increase in headcount. The platform integrates with existing CRM and business systems, supports multilingual deployment, and is intended to deliver consistent customer interactions across industries. SalesCloser operates under a subscription-based SaaS model, generating recurring revenue, while continuing to develop its AI capabilities. The Company's technology is supported by a growing portfolio of patents and patent applications focused on improving the performance of AI-driven conversational workflows. SalesCloser.ai is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker“SCAI”, on the OTCQB Venture Market under the ticker“SCTLF”, and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the ticker“MJ5”. For more information, visit the SalesCloser investor site at:

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Forward-Looking Statements

Statements that are not reported financial results or other historical information are forward-looking statements or forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively,“forward-looking statements”). This press release includes forward-looking statements regarding the Company, its subsidiaries and the industries in which they operate, including statements about: the launch, features, capabilities, performance, and anticipated benefits of WhatsApp as a new channel and of the Chats tab and the handoff between AI agents and human teams; the expected ability of the Company's AI sales agents to engage leads on WhatsApp and to hand conversations between agents and human teams; customer adoption, engagement, and retention; the expectation that WhatsApp will lower a barrier to adoption for businesses in markets where it is the primary business messaging channel; the Company's technology roadmap and the expected benefits of its patent applications, including the application covering hybrid session management across text, voice and avatar channels; future growth and increased use of products incorporating artificial intelligence; the Company's ability to scale operations and expand across diverse industry verticals and geographies; revenue growth and recurring SaaS revenue; technology development initiatives; commercial expansion and go-to-market strategies; future profitability; business opportunities, objectives, and prospects; and future events and performance. Sentences containing words such as“expect”,“anticipate”,“plan”,“continue”,“estimate”,“intend”,“may”,“will”,“project”,“predict”,“potential”,“is designed to”,“strategy”,“should”,“believe”,“contemplate” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on material assumptions, including that the WhatsApp channel and related features will perform as designed, continued demand for conversational AI, the continued availability of the WhatsApp Business platform and its terms, the Company's ability to attract customers and platform partners, competition within the AI space, and general economic conditions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements in this press release are reasonable and based on current market trends and analysis of management, such statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the Company's control, including, but not limited to: risks that the WhatsApp channel, the Chats tab, or the human handoff functionality do not perform as expected, experience technical difficulties, or fail to achieve commercial adoption; risks associated with the Company's reliance on the WhatsApp Business platform, including changes to its terms, pricing, or availability; risks associated with delays in the development or rollout of new features; changes to SalesCloser's revenue and profitability; changes to customer preferences and demand for conversational AI; competition from larger technology companies or other conversational AI providers; reliance on third-party service providers, cloud infrastructure, and software platforms; risks that third parties develop competing technology or assert intellectual property infringement; data security, privacy, and regulatory compliance risks; economic uncertainty, inflation, interest rate fluctuations, and recessionary risks; and the additional risk factors discussed in the continuous disclosure materials of the Company available under its profile on SEDAR+ at . Forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise them, except as required by law.

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