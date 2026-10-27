Medicus Pharma To Present At Biofuture And Global Biotechnology Summit

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company's Executive Chairman and CEO to Speak on Cancer Therapeutics Spotlight Panel at BioFuture in NYC and Deliver Keynote Address at Global Biotechnology Summit in Abu Dhabi

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medicus Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: MDCX) (“Medicus” or the“Company”), a precision guided, biotech/life sciences company focused on advancing novel and potentially disruptive therapeutic assets, today announced that Dr. Raza Bokhari, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will present at BioFuture 2026 in New York City and deliver a keynote at Global Biotechnology Summit 2026 in Abu Dhabi.

The presentations will highlight the Company's progress around targeted cancer therapeutics, anchored by CD228V, an investigational antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) molecule utilizing an established vedotin linker-payload platform, as well as SkinJect®, an investigational localized immuno-oncology precision product, for multiple basal cell carcinoma lesions in patients with Gorlin syndrome, a rare autosomal dominant genetic disease.

BioFuture 2026



Event dates: Oct. 27–28, 2026

Presentation date and time: Oct. 27, 2026, from 2:00 to 2:55 p.m. ET

Participation: Dr. Bokhari will participate in Spotlight Panel 3A,“Beyond the Cure: The Brave New World of Revolutionary Cancer Therapeutics,” which will explore next-generation cell therapies, AI-enabled cancer drug discovery and personalized oncology approaches powered by precision medicines and advanced platforms. Location: Cure, 345 Park Avenue South, New York, NY

BioFuture brings together therapeutic innovators, investors and policymakers to examine the convergence of biopharma with AI, digital medicine and data, and to assess the trends shaping the future of the industry.

Global Biotechnology Summit 2026



Event dates: Nov. 11–12, 2026

Presentation date and time: Nov. 12, 2026, at 11:45 a.m. GST

Participation: Dr. Bokhari will deliver the keynote address,“Precision Medicine: From Capital to Success,” which will cover funding precision medicine breakthroughs and scaling personalized healthcare solutions from research to market. Location: ADNEC Marina, Abu Dhabi, UAE

The Global Biotechnology Summit brings together scientists, investors, policymakers and industry leaders to discuss developments in biotechnology and healthcare, connect with potential partners and explore investment opportunities.

Parties interested in connecting with Medicus in conjunction with either conference may contact the Company using the details below.

Advancing a Focused Precision Oncology Portfolio

CD228V is an early clinical-stage ADC, utilizing Pfizer's established vedotin linker-payload platform. Medicus is prioritizing clinical proof-of-concept in melanoma, particularly relapsed, refractory or immunotherapy-resistant disease, with biomarker research intended to guide further development. The Company believes that evidence generated in melanoma could support evaluation in additional CD228-expressing solid tumors.

SkinJect® complements this oncology focus as an investigational localized immuno-oncology precision product designed to deliver doxorubicin directly into basal cell carcinoma lesions through a dissolvable microneedle patch. Medicus is focusing its future internally sponsored SkinJect® clinical development exclusively on patients with Gorlin syndrome, a rare inherited condition associated with multiple and recurrent basal cell carcinomas. The FDA has authorized initiation of SKNJCT-005, the Company's planned registrational Phase 2b study in this population.

Medicus aims to build clinical evidence in defined patient populations while pursuing partnerships that can contribute expertise and development resources. CD228V and SkinJect remain investigational; their safety and efficacy for the proposed uses have not been established.

For further information contact:

Carolyn Bonner, President and Chief Financial Officer

(610) 636-0184

...

Anna Baran-Djokovic, SVP Investor Relations

(305) 615-9162

...

About Medicus Pharma Ltd.

Medicus Pharma Ltd. (Nasdaq: MDCX) is a precision-guided biotech/life sciences company focused on advancing the clinical development programs of novel and potentially disruptive therapeutic assets. The Company is actively engaged in multiple countries across three continents.

The Company's current therapeutic assets are:

CD228V ADC, an investigational antibody-drug conjugate molecule utilizing Pfizer's established vedotin linker-payload platform, directed against melanotransferrin (CD228), a cell-surface protein expressed across multiple solid tumor types, such as melanoma, squamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC), and esophageal cancer.

SkinJect ® , an investigational novel localized immuno-oncology precision product focused on basal cell carcinoma (BCC) lesions in Gorlin Syndrome patients, a rare autosomal dominant disease also called nevoid BCC syndrome.

Teverelix®, an investigational next-generation GnRH antagonist, is being developed as a first-in-market product for cardiovascular high-risk advanced prostate cancer patients, patients with acute urinary retention relapse (AURr) episodes due to enlarged prostate and symptomatic endometriosis.

Medicus' strategy is to advance select programs through Phase 2 proof-of-concept and key clinical and regulatory inflection points that substantially reduce development risk and increase their attractiveness to potential pharmaceutical partners. By generating decision-grade clinical, regulatory and operational datasets, the Company seeks to create opportunities for strategic collaborations, regional licensing transactions and broader commercialization partnerships with established pharmaceutical companies. As data matures across its programs, Medicus intends to continue building differentiated development packages designed to maximize asset value while maintaining capital efficiency and development focus.

Cautionary Notice on Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information in this news release constitutes“forward-looking statements” or“forward-looking information” within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other applicable securities laws (collectively,“forward-looking statements”).“Forward-looking statements” are defined as disclosure regarding possible events, conditions or financial performance that is based on assumptions about future economic conditions and courses of action and includes, without limitation, statements regarding the development of SkinJect® and the potential benefits thereof for those suffering with Gorlin Syndrome, the planned initiation, timing, design, conduct and results of the SKNJCT-005 registrational study in patients with Gorlin Syndrome, the Company's decision to develop SkinJect® exclusively for patients with Gorlin Syndrome, the development of Teverelix® and expectations concerning, and future outcomes relating to, the development, advancement and commercialization of Teverelix® for AURr, cardiovascular high-risk advanced prostate cancer, women's health indications like endometriosis, the FDA's feedback regarding the Company's Phase 2b/3 registration-intent protocol for Teverelix® in APC, the proposed design of the Phase 2b/3 registration-intent program, the potential to reduce the overall planned APC clinical development program from approximately 1,500 patients to approximately 600 patients, the establishment of a defined, capital-efficient and partner-ready registrational pathway for Teverelix® without Medicus independently funding an additional APC clinical development study, Medicus' intent and ability to out-license or otherwise strategically partner the Teverelix® APC program, the anticipated completion of GMP-grade manufacturing, quality-release and other clinical study readiness steps before the end of 2026, whether the proposed cardiovascular-focused registrational strategy, including the 12-month non-calcified coronary plaque endpoint assessed using non-invasive coronary CCTA and the evaluation of Teverelix® effects on APC patients at increased cardiovascular risk, could support registration, the Company's capital-efficient portfolio strategy and the anticipated benefits thereof, the Company's co-development with Pfizer with respect to CD228V and the anticipated benefits thereof, the Company's ability to identify, negotiate and complete partnerships, licensing, co-development or other strategic transactions and the timing, terms and anticipated benefits thereof, the Company's participation in BioFuture 2026 and Global Biotech Summit 2026 and the potential benefits thereof, the Company's plans and expectations relating to the development, manufacture and commercialization of CD228V across human therapeutic indications, including the Company's intention to focus initial development on melanoma with potential subsequent development in squamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC) and esophageal cancer, the Company's plans to prioritize clinical proof-of-concept for CD228V in melanoma, including relapsed, refractory or immunotherapy-resistant disease, the potential for biomarker research to guide development, the potential for evidence generated in melanoma to support evaluation of CD228V in additional CD228-expressing solid tumors, the timing, design, conduct and results of any future clinical study of CD228V, and the potential market opportunities related to CD228V, SkinJect® and Teverelix® and the Company's other therapeutic assets. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of such terms as "may",“on track”,“aim”, "might", "will", "will likely result",“could,”“designed,” "would", "should", "estimate", "plan", "project", "forecast", "intend", "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "seek", "continue", "target",“goal”,“strive”,“prioritize”,“pursue”,“intended”,“potential” or the negative and/or inverse of such terms or other similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including those risk factors described in the Company's annual report on form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and in the Company's other public filings on EDGAR and SEDAR+, which may impact, among other things, the trading price and liquidity of the Company's common shares. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and reflect our expectations as of the date hereof and thus are subject to change thereafter. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.