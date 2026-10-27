Cerenome To Present Interim Clinical Update On The Respect-LM Trial Of Multiple REYOBIQTM Doses In Leptomeningeal Metastases

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company to provide latest clinical trial data and highlight evolving approaches to leptomeningeal metastases diagnosis and treatment in a company sponsored symposium

2026 SNO Annual Meeting to be held on November 12-15 in Philadelphia

HOUSTON, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerenome, Inc. (Nasdaq: CNSY) (“Cerenome” or the“Company”), a CNS oncology company integrating diagnostics, therapeutics, and artificial intelligence today announced that a poster presentation of interim data from its ongoing ReSPECT-LMM multidose study of REYOBIQTM (rhenium Re186 obisbemeda) will be presented at the Society for Neuro-Oncology (“SNO”) 31 st Annual Meeting and Education Da, taking place November 12–15, 2026, at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia.

The poster will report interim safety, dosimetry, CSF tumor cell enumeration (biomarker), and individual treatment course data on the first ten (10) patients from the multidose ReSPECT-LMM study. ReSPECT-LMM is an open-label, multicenter study evaluating repeated doses of REYOBIQ administered at defined intervals in patients with leptomeningeal metastases, a fatal condition with no approved therapeutics. The goal of this phase of the study is to advance into an FDA-aligned Phase 2 dose randomization study in 2027. The Company's Phase 2 study would be in support of potential accelerated approval or a follow-on registrational Phase 3 study. The study is actively adding participating sites throughout the United States under an FDA approved IND.

“Improving outcomes for patients with leptomeningeal metastases requires progress in how we diagnose, treat, and monitor the disease,” said Eric J. Daniels, M.D., MBA, Cerenome's Chief Development Officer.“Our participation at SNO will bring these priorities together through discussions of our CNSide and REYOBIQ platforms, real-world patient management, and the research needed to advance personalized CNS cancer care. The ReSPECT-LMM data is an interim look at an ongoing study, and we look forward to sharing additional data.”

Cerenome will also host a sponsored symposium during the meeting, titled,“Understanding CNS Cancer Differently: Advancing Precision Diagnosis, Treatment, and Research.” This session will bring together leading clinicians to discuss the approach to diagnosing leptomeningeal metastases (“LM”), patient management, the REYOBIQ clinical development program, and the future of LM research.

ReSPECT-LMM Interim Data Poster Presentation

Abstract Code: CTNI-40

Title: ReSPECT-LMM: A Phase 1 multidose study of intraventricular rhenium-186 obisbemeda in leptomeningeal metastases

Date and Time: Friday, November 13, 2026, 7:30–9:30 p.m. ET

Location: Exhibit Hall D & E of the convention center

Sponsored Symposium

Title: Understanding CNS Cancer Differently: Advancing Precision Diagnosis, Treatment, and Research

Date and Time: Saturday, November 14, 2026, 7:00–8:15 a.m. ET

Location: Room 108AB

The symposium will feature:



Michael Youssef, M.D., Assistant Professor in the Departments of Neurology and Hematology and Oncology, Houston Methodist Hospital

Andrew Brenner, M.D., Ph.D., Professor and Kolitz / Zachry Endowed Chair in Neuro-Oncology Research and Co-Leader of the Experimental and Developmental Therapeutics Program, UT Health San Antonio Priya Kumthekar, M.D., Professor of Neurology and Medicine, Northwestern University, Lou and Jean Malnati Brain Tumor Institute



Discussions will include the following: LM patient case study and evolving approaches to LM diagnosis and management; completed ReSPECT-LM single-dose data and an interim update on the ongoing multidose program; and an overview of the forthcoming prospective and observational FORESEE 2.0 study and its objectives. The session will conclude with a panel Q&A discussion.

About REYOBIQTM (rhenium Re186 obisbemeda)

REYOBIQ is an investigational injectable radiotherapeutic in which the radioisotope rhenium-186 is chelated and trapped inside a nanoliposome. It is designed to deliver targeted, high-dose beta radiation directly to tumors through local delivery, such as convection-enhanced delivery or an intraventricular (Ommaya) catheter, while keeping exposure to the rest of the body low. REYOBIQ is being evaluated for the treatment of leptomeningeal metastases, recurrent glioblastoma and pediatric brain cancers in the ReSPECT-LM, ReSPECT-GBM and ReSPECT-PBC clinical trials. Results from the multicenter Phase 1 ReSPECT-GBM trial were published in Nature Communications in 2025 (Brenner AJ, et al. Nat Commun. 2025;16:2079). REYOBIQ is investigational and has not been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or any other regulatory authority for any use.

About Cerenome

Cerenome (Nasdaq: CNSY) is a CNS oncology company advancing an integrated platform that combines precision diagnostics, targeted therapeutics, and artificial intelligence to improve outcomes for patients with central nervous system cancers. The Company's CNSide® Diagnostics platform supports the detection, molecular characterization, and longitudinal monitoring of CNS cancers through cerebrospinal fluid-based testing. Its lead therapeutic platform, REYOBIQTM (rhenium Re186 obisbemeda), is being evaluated in clinical trials for leptomeningeal metastases, recurrent glioblastoma, and pediatric brain cancers. The data & artificial intelligence platform is designed to integrate diagnostic, molecular, imaging, and clinical data into actionable insights that support precision oncology and therapeutic innovation. By integrating commercial diagnostics, targeted therapeutics, proprietary longitudinal data, and artificial intelligence within a single organization, Cerenome is building a differentiated CNS oncology platform designed to improve patient care while creating long-term shareholder value. For more information, visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of U.S. securities laws. All statements in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may be identified by future verbs, as well as terms such as "expect," "potential," "may," "could," "suggest," "support," "plan" and similar expressions or the negatives thereof. These statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the content and timing of the Company's poster presentation and the Company's sponsored symposium at the SNO Annual Meeting; the design, conduct, enrollment, timing and progress of the ReSPECT-LMM study and the Company's other clinical trials; the expected timing for defining a recommended Phase 2 dose or dosing regimen for REYOBIQ; the potential safety, tolerability and efficacy of REYOBIQ; and the Company's research and clinical development plans for REYOBIQ. These statements are based on assumptions and assessments made by management in light of their experience, their view of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors they believe are appropriate. Interim data from ongoing clinical trials are preliminary, are based on a limited number of patients, may change as patient enrollment continues and more patient data become available, and may not be predictive of final results. Actual results could differ materially because of risks and uncertainties, including those described under "Risk Factors" in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required by law.

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