HUBBELL REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2026 RESULTS



Q3 diluted EPS of $4.94; adjusted diluted EPS of $5.91 (up 14% y/y)

Q3 net sales +25% (organic +11%; M&A +13%)

Q3 operating margin of 21.8%; adjusted operating margin of 25.5% (up 160 bps y/y) FY 2026 diluted EPS expected range of $17.30-$17.50; raising adj. diluted EPS to $20.40-$20.60

SHELTON, CT. (October 27, 2026) – Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE: HUBB) today reported operating results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026.

“Hubbell delivered strong financial performance in the third quarter, with double digit growth in organic sales, adjusted operating profit, adjusted earnings per share and free cash flow” said Gerben Bakker, Chairman, President and CEO.

Mr. Bakker continued,“Third quarter results were highlighted by >20% organic growth in Electrical Solutions, led by strong datacenter markets and bolstered by content gains and capacity expansion investments. NSI results were strong in the quarter, and performance and integration efforts are trending ahead of our initial expectations. Utility Solutions delivered solid organic growth in the quarter, led by distribution, transmission and substation markets. Orders and end market demand remained strong, driving continued backlog build in the quarter, and we remain focused on proactively investing in capacity expansion to serve our customers in high growth areas.”

Mr. Bakker concluded, "We are raising our full year 2026 outlook, primarily driven by stronger anticipated Electrical Solutions growth."

Certain terms used in this release, including“net debt”,“free cash flow”,“organic net sales”,“organic net sales growth”,“restructuring-related costs”,“Adjusted EBITDA”, and certain other“adjusted” measures, are defined under the section entitled“Non-GAAP Definitions.” See page 11 for more information.

THIRD QUARTER FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

The comments and year-over-year comparisons in this segment review are based on third quarter results in 2026 and 2025.

Utility Solutions segment net sales in the third quarter of 2026 increased 9% to $1,028 million compared to $944 million reported in the third quarter of 2025. Organic net sales increased approximately 5% in the quarter compared to the third quarter of 2025. Grid Infrastructure net sales increased approximately 13% and Grid Automation net sales decreased approximately 4%. Segment operating income in the third quarter of 2026 was $241 million, or 23.5% of net sales, compared to $219 million, or 23.2% of net sales, in the same period of 2025. Adjusted operating income was $267 million, or 26.0% of net sales, in the third quarter of 2026 as compared to $242 million, or 25.7% of net sales, in the same period of the prior year. Changes in operating income and operating margin were primarily due to volume growth, the impact of acquisitions, favorable price realization, productivity and a net tariff benefit, partially offset by higher cost inflation and raw material costs.

Electrical Solutions segment net sales in the third quarter of 2026 increased 51% to $845 million compared to $559 million reported in the third quarter of 2025. Organic net sales increased 22% in the quarter, while acquisitions added 29%. Segment operating income in the third quarter of 2026 was $168 million, or 19.8% of net sales, compared to $111 million, or 19.9% of net sales, in the same period of 2025. Adjusted operating income was $210 million, or 24.8% of net sales, in the third quarter of 2026 as compared to $116 million, or 20.8% of net sales, in the same period of the prior year. Changes in operating income and operating margin were driven primarily by volume growth, the impact of acquisitions, favorable price realization, productivity and a net tariff benefit, partially offset by higher cost inflation and raw material costs.

Adjusted diluted EPS in the third quarter of 2026 excluded $0.89 of amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets and $0.08 of transaction, integration & separation costs. Adjusted diluted EPS in the third quarter of 2025 excluded $0.35 of amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets and $0.05 of transaction, integration, & separation costs.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $323 million in the third quarter of 2026 versus net cash provided by operating activities of $284 million in the same period in 2025. Free cash flow was $280 million in the third quarter of 2026 versus $254 million in the comparable period of 2025.

SUMMARY & OUTLOOK

For the full year 2026, Hubbell anticipates total sales growth of 18-19%, including organic sales growth of 10-11%. Hubbell expects 2026 GAAP diluted earnings per share in the range of $17.30 to $17.50 and adjusted diluted earnings per share (“Adjusted EPS”) in the range of $20.40 to $20.60. For the full year, Adjusted EPS excludes amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, which the Company expects to be approximately $2.50 per share, and transaction, integration, and separation costs, which the Company expects to be approximately $0.60 per share. The Company believes Adjusted EPS is a useful measure of underlying performance in light of our acquisition strategy.

The diluted earnings per share and Adjusted EPS ranges are based on an adjusted tax rate of 22.0% to 22.5% and include approximately $20 million of anticipated restructuring and related investment. The Company expects full year 2026 free cash flow conversion of approximately 90% on adjusted net income.

CONFERENCE CALL

Hubbell will conduct an earnings conference call to discuss its third quarter 2026 financial results today, October 27, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. ET. A live audio of the conference call will be available and can be accessed by visiting Hubbell's "Investor Relations - Events/Presentations" section of Audio replays will also be available at the conclusion of the call by visiting and selecting "Investors" from the options at the bottom of the page and then "Events/Presentations" from the drop-down menu.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained herein may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements generally relate to our expectations and beliefs regarding our financial results, condition and outlook, projections of future performance, anticipated growth and end markets, changes in operating results, market conditions and economic conditions, expected capital resources, liquidity, financial performance, pension funding and results of operations, plans, strategies, opportunities, developments and productivity initiatives, competitive positioning, and trends in particular markets or industries. In addition, statements related to our outlook for the fourth quarter and full year 2026 and beyond, and all statements set forth in the“Summary & Outlook” section above, as well as other statements that are not strictly historic in nature, are forward-looking. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking words or phrases such as“believe”,“expect”,“anticipate”,“intend”,“depend”,“plan”,“estimated”,“predict”,“target”,“should”,“could”,“may”,“subject to”,“continues”,“growing”,“prospective”,“forecast”,“projected”,“purport”,“might”,“if”,“contemplate”,“potential”,“pending”,“goals”,“scheduled”,“will”,“will likely be”, and similar words and phrases. Such forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual and future performance or the Company's achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: the impact of and substantial uncertainty regarding the duration of existing and newly announced trade tariffs, import quotas or other trade actions, restrictions or measures taken by the United States, China, Mexico, the United Kingdom, member states of the European Union, and other countries, including the recent and ongoing potential changes in U.S. trade policies, that may be made by the current or a future presidential administration and changes in trade policies in other countries made in response to changes in the U.S. trade policies; the timing of and eligibility for anticipated additional International Emergency Economic Power Act (IEEPA) tariff refunds; the general impact of inflation on our business, including the impact on raw materials costs, elevated interest rates and increased energy costs and our ability to implement and maintain pricing actions that we have taken to cover higher costs and protect our margin profile; economic and business conditions in particular industries, markets or geographic regions, as well the potential for macro-economic effects of the U.S. government federal deficit, and continued inflation, a significant economic slowdown, stagflation or recession; effects of unfavorable foreign currency exchange rates and the potential use of hedging instruments to hedge the exposure to fluctuating rates of foreign currency exchange on inventory purchases; supply chain disruptions and availability,

costs and quantity of raw materials, purchased components, energy and freight; changes in demand for our products, market conditions, product quality, or product availability adversely affecting sales levels; ability to effectively develop and introduce new products; changes in markets or competition adversely affecting realization of price increases; continued strength in datacenter markets, notwithstanding certain opposition; continued softness in the heavy industrial and residential markets of Electrical Solutions; failure to achieve projected levels of efficiencies, and maintain cost savings and cost reduction measures, including those expected as a result of our lean initiatives and strategic sourcing plans; failure to comply with import and export laws; changes relating to impairment of our goodwill and other intangible assets; inability to access capital markets or failure to maintain our credit ratings; changes in expected or future levels of operating cash flow, indebtedness and capital spending; regulatory issues, and extensive worldwide changes to the taxation of multinational enterprises, including global minimum tax rules under the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development's Pillar Two initiative and potential modifications to corporate taxation by the U.S. government, including adjustments to tax rates, deduction limitations, cross-border tax provisions, and administrative guidance; a major disruption in one or more of our manufacturing or distribution facilities or headquarters, including the impact of plant consolidations and relocations; changes in our relationships with, or the financial condition or performance of, key distributors and other customers, agents or business partners which could adversely affect our results of operations; impact of productivity improvements on lead times, quality and delivery of product; anticipated future contributions and assumptions including increases in interest rates and changes in plan assets with respect to pensions and other retirement benefits, as well as pension withdrawal liabilities; adjustments to product warranty accruals in response to claims incurred, historical experiences and known costs; unexpected costs or charges, certain of which might be outside of our control; changes in strategy due to economic conditions or other conditions outside of our control affecting anticipated future global product sourcing levels; ability to carry out future acquisitions and strategic investments in our core businesses as well as the acquisition related costs; the ability to successfully manage and integrate acquired businesses, such as the acquisitions of NSI Electrical Buyer, Inc. (the NSI Industries business), Alliance USAcqCo 2, Inc. (the Ventev business), Nicor, Inc. (the Nicor business), and Power Rose Acquisition, Inc. (the DMC Power business), as well as the failure to realize expected synergies and benefits anticipated when we make an acquisition due to potential adverse reactions or changes to business or employee relationships resulting from completion of the transaction, competitive responses to the transaction, the possibility that the anticipated benefits of the transaction are not realized when expected or at all, including as a result of the impact of, or problems arising from, the integration of an acquired business, diversion of management's attention from ongoing business operations and opportunities, and litigation relating to the transaction; the impact of certain divestitures, including the benefits and costs of the sale of the residential lighting business;

the ability to effectively implement Enterprise Resource Planning systems without disrupting operational and financial processes; the ability of government customers to meet their financial obligations; political unrest and military actions in foreign countries, including the conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East and trade tensions with China, as well as the impact on world markets and energy supplies and prices resulting therefrom, including the U.S.-Israel-Iran conflict, which has had substantial effects on global trade, the energy markets and the financial markets; the impact of potential natural disasters or additional public health emergencies on our financial condition and results of operations; failure of information technology systems, cybersecurity breaches, cyber threats, malware, phishing attacks, break-ins and similar events resulting in unauthorized disclosure of confidential information or disruptions or damage to information technology systems that could cause interruptions to our operations or adversely affect our internal control over financial reporting, including the impact of issues that may arise from the use of artificial intelligence technologies; incurring significant and/or unexpected costs to avoid, manage, defend and litigate intellectual property matters; future repurchases of common stock under our common stock repurchase program; changes in accounting principles, interpretations, or estimates; failure to comply with any laws and regulations, including those related to data privacy and information security, environmental laws and those relating to conflict-free minerals; the outcome of environmental, legal and tax contingencies or costs compared to amounts provided for such contingencies, including contingencies or costs with respect to pension withdrawal liabilities; improper conduct by any of our employees, agents or business partners that damages our reputation or subjects us to civil or criminal liability; our ability to hire, retain and develop qualified personnel; and other factors described in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including in the“Business”,“Risk Factors”,“Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations”,“Forward-Looking Statements” and“Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures about Market Risk” sections in our annual and quarterly reports filed with Securities and Exchange Commission. Any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results, developments and business decisions may differ from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statement, all of which are expressly qualified by the foregoing, other than as required by law.

About the Company

Hubbell Incorporated is a leading manufacturer of utility and electrical solutions enabling customers to operate critical infrastructure safely, reliably and efficiently. With 2025 revenues of $5.8 billion, Hubbell solutions electrify economies and energize communities. The corporate headquarters is located in Shelton, CT.

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