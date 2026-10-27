Optimizerx And Pulsepoint Partner To Connect HCP Media Across The Funnel

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Latest DSP integration expands buyer access to OptimizeRx point of care inventory through existing programmatic workflows

WALTHAM, Mass., Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OptimizeRx Corp. (the“Company”) (Nasdaq: OPRX), a healthcare technology company helping life sciences companies reach and engage healthcare professionals (HCPs) and patients at critical decision points, today announced a new partnership with PulsePoint, an award-winning programmatic platform advancing omnichannel healthcare marketing, that will make OptimizeRx's authenticated electronic health record (EHR) and e-prescribing inventory available to PulsePoint clients.

The integration builds on both companies' efforts to make HCP media more connected. OptimizeRx is expanding programmatic access to point of care inventory that historically was only purchased through direct or specialized channels, while PulsePoint brings that inventory and 250,000 incremental NPIs into its platform designed to coordinate HCP media activation, optimization, and reporting. Together, the companies are making point of care easier to incorporate into the broader media plan rather than managing it as a separate buy.

Reducing Fragmentation Across the HCP Media Plan

The partnership helps close a longstanding gap in omnichannel HCP marketing. Digital HCP media can build awareness and consideration over time. The EHR adds a lower-funnel layer closer to prescribing, delivering relevant information within the clinical workflow. Yet EHR media has historically been planned and purchased separately from other digital channels. By bringing OptimizeRx inventory into PulsePoint, marketers can more easily extend broader HCP campaigns into EHR and e-prescribing workflows within a connected programmatic strategy.

“Omnichannel gets harder when high-value channels live in separate buying environments,” said Stephen Silvestro, CEO of OptimizeRx.“Our work with PulsePoint removes a layer of fragmentation, making it easier for brands and agencies to put point of care to work alongside the rest of their media investments.”

“OptimizeRx extends the scale of in-workflow EHR engagement we can offer clients to fuel their comprehensive omnichannel HCP strategies,” said Keith Matt, Group Vice President of Sales at PulsePoint.“Paired with our broader EHR footprint and real-time activation, optimization, and reporting, clients get more reach, more control, and clearer visibility across every campaign.”

Extending Programmatic Reach at the Point of Care

PulsePoint is among the first DSPs to integrate OptimizeRx's authenticated EHR inventory since OptimizeRx opened its network to programmatic buying in June 2026. The integration will give PulsePoint clients access to incremental NPIs through OptimizeRx's point of care network and bring PulsePoint's programmatic EHR reach to over 1 million NPIs. OptimizeRx's authenticated EHR inventory is expected to be available to advertisers using PulsePoint in November 2026.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx is a leading healthcare technology company that's redefining how life science brands connect with patients and healthcare providers. Our platform combines innovative AI-driven tools like the Dynamic Audience Activation Platform (DAAP) and Micro-Neighborhood® Targeting (MNT) to deliver timely, relevant, and hyper-local engagement. By bridging the gap between HCP and DTC strategies, we empower brands to create synchronized marketing solutions that drive faster treatment decisions and improved patient outcomes.

Our commitment to privacy-safe, patient-centric technology ensures that every interaction is designed to make a meaningful impact, delivering life-changing therapies to the right patients at the right time. Headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, OptimizeRx partners with some of the world's leading pharmaceutical and life sciences companies to transform the healthcare landscape and create a healthier future for all.

For more information, follow the Company on X or LinkedIn, or visit .

About PulsePoint

PulsePoint, a division of Internet Brands, is an award-winning technology company that uses real-world data in real time to optimize campaign performance and revolutionize health decision-making. Leveraging proprietary datasets and methodology, PulsePoint helps brands engage healthcare professionals and consumer populations with an unprecedented level of accuracy to deliver unparalleled results to the clients it serves. For more information, visit pulsepoint.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "will”, "is",“brings”, "helps", "removes", "extends", "improve" or other similar words and expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. All statements in this press release that reflect the Company's expectations, assumptions, projections, beliefs or opinions about the future, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements relating to the ability to make HCP media more connected, the Company's efforts to make point of care easier to incorporate into the broader media plan and remove fragmentation, the ability to close a longstanding gap in omnichannel HCP marketing, the ability of digital HCP media to build awareness and consideration over time, the ability of marketers to more easily extend broader HCP campaigns into EHR and e-prescribing workflows within a connected programmatic strategy, the Company's ability to remove fragmentation making it easier for brands and agencies to put point of care to work alongside other media investments, the ability of clients to get more reach, more control, or clearer visibility across every campaign, and the ability to increase PulsePoint clients' programmatic EHR reach to over 1 million NPIs. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company's current expectations and involve assumptions regarding the Company's business, the economy, and other future conditions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted, or quantified. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the effect of government regulation, seasonal trends, dependence on a concentrated group of customers, cybersecurity incidents that could disrupt operations, the ability to keep pace with growing and evolving technology, the ability to maintain contracts with eRx platforms and EHR networks, competition, and other factors discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and in other filings the Company has made and may make with the SEC in the future. One should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they were made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as may be required by law.

OptimizeRx Contact

Jennifer Dinkel, SVP Marketing

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OptimizeRx Investor Relations Contact

Douglas Farrell

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

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OptimizeRx Press Inquiries

Matter Communications

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OptimizeRx Partnership Inquiries

Louis Trivento, SVP Strategic Partnerships

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PulsePoint Media Contact

Alia Paavola

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