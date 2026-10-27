FTI Consulting Adds Neel Malkani To Help Private Capital Firms And Portfolio Companies Accelerate Value Creation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Private equity operations expert brings more than 20 years of experience helping investors and portfolio companies improve EBITDA, optimize operations and accelerate enterprise value creation

WASHINGTON, D.C., Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the appointment of Neel Malkani as an Executive Vice President within the firm's Corporate Finance segment.

Mr. Malkani, who is based in Washington, D.C., brings more than 20 years of experience helping management teams improve financial and operational performance across the investment lifecycle. He has advised clients on diligence, post-close value creation, performance improvement and exit readiness initiatives, helping organizations translate operational opportunities into measurable EBITDA growth and enterprise value creation.

In his role at FTI Consulting, he will advise investors, lenders, boards and chief executives with a focus on value creation and performance enhancement initiatives.

"Our private capital clients continue to seek operational levers that create measurable value throughout the deal lifecycle," said Scott Bingham, Co-Leader of U.S. Corporate Finance and Global Co-Leader of Transactions. "Neel has a proven track record helping sponsors and management teams identify and execute opportunities to improve EBITDA, strengthen supply chains, optimize operations and accelerate enterprise value creation. His addition reinforces our ability to help clients navigate complex transformation challenges and deliver sustainable performance improvements."

Prior to joining FTI Consulting, Mr. Malkani served as managing director, Private Capital at Maine Pointe. Earlier in his career, he held leadership positions at Clarendon Partners, DB&A, High Performance Technologies and Accenture, leading commercial, client, and internal initiatives focused on measurable financial improvement and increased enterprise value.

Mr. Malkani has advised clients across industries including aerospace and defense, automotive and industrial, food and agribusiness, hospitality, gaming and leisure, retail and consumer products, transportation and logistics. His work has helped clients convert operational improvements into measurable financial results, including hundreds of millions of dollars in impact and stronger long-term business performance.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Malkani added, "Investors and management teams today are focused on achieving tangible results that improve performance and position businesses for long-term growth. FTI Consulting's combination of transactions, transformation and turnaround expertise and deep industry knowledge creates a powerful platform for helping clients unlock value. I look forward to working with sponsors and corporate leaders to improve financial and operational performance, enhance profitability and create sustainable enterprise value."

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a leading global expert firm for organizations facing crisis and transformation, with more than 8,100 employees located in 32 countries and territories as of June 30, 2026. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting's services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalized and independently managed. The Company generated $3.8 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2025. More information can be found at .

FTI Consulting, Inc.

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+1.202.312.9100

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