Recap To Unveil AI Research Workspace At IXDC 2026

Recap links AI-generated findings to supporting participant responses in Chinese and English.

Recap is a product research platform by UX Spot, combining specialist recruitment and managed fieldwork in China with AI insights linked to evidence.

- Samuel Jesse, Co-Founder and CXO, Recap and UX SpotSHANGHAI, SHANGHAI, CHINA, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Shanghai agency UX Spot brings specialist recruitment, managed fieldwork and evidence-linked AI analysis together in one research platform.Recap, the product research platform built by Shanghai UX research agency UX Spot, will unveil its new AI research workspace at IXDC 2026 in Guangzhou, October 29 to November 1. Combining specialist participant recruitment and managed fieldwork in China with AI-assisted analysis, Recap helps teams understand how genuine users experience their products in everyday life.The IXDC International Experience Design Conference, now in its 17th edition, is a major gathering for researchers, designers, product leaders and business decision-makers from China and around the world. Visitors will get a first look at Recap's new workspace and meet the team for live demonstrations.Reaching the right users in China:Understanding product experiences starts with finding the right participants. Recap's managed recruitment services in China help teams identify and recruit genuine users of specific products, including audiences that are difficult to reach through conventional recruitment.Managed fieldwork supports participants through study activities, helping teams capture relevant, high-quality feedback. Researchers can collect video, photos, written responses and structured tasks to understand product use in everyday settings.Following experiences over time helps teams explore how first impressions develop into routines, where friction appears and how needs change with continued use. Recap connects this work with analysis and reporting, supporting the research process from recruitment through to product decisions. Teams can use Recap for product trials, in-home usage research and diary studies, exploring how products fit into daily routines and where design changes could improve the experience.Research expertise behind the AI:Recap's AI agent pipelines draw on the UX Spot team's decades of collective research experience, including its methods for analysing qualitative data, synthesising findings and developing actionable recommendations for product design decisions.That expertise shapes how Recap approaches participant responses: understanding them in context, distinguishing observations from their implications, and keeping analysis focused on the product questions a study needs to answer.From research evidence to actionable findings:The new workspace generates task summaries, participant summaries, findings, complete project reports and video highlight reels to help teams analyse research and communicate participant experiences to stakeholders.Every AI insight links back to source evidence. Researchers can inspect original participant responses and their context before using an interpretation to inform a product decision. For international teams researching China, searchable transcripts and English translations of Chinese responses can be reviewed alongside original submissions. This helps researchers and stakeholders work across languages while retaining access to participants' own accounts.Through Model Context Protocol, or MCP, teams can also connect selected Recap projects to compatible AI assistants within their existing workflows. Using Recap's built-in AI workspace is optional.Compatible tools include Doubao, Tencent WorkBuddy, Cherry Studio and QwenWork for Recap China, and Claude and ChatGPT for Recap Global. Connections provide read-only access, with users controlling project permissions and able to revoke access.Supporting research beyond China:The event also marks the launch of Recap Global for studies outside China, helping teams explore local product experiences in overseas markets. The two environments follow research location: Recap China supports studies in mainland China, while Recap Global supports studies outside China.Meet Recap at IXDC:Recap will exhibit at booth A-4 (Area A), 4th Floor, Design Palace, Guangzhou City of Design, Baiyun District, Guangzhou, from October 29 to November 1, 2026.Visitors can see the new workspace and discuss product questions, participant recruitment and study plans with a research consultant. Online demonstrations are also available.About Recap:Recap is a product research and diary study platform built by UX Spot, a Shanghai UX research agency. It combines China research expertise with tools for understanding everyday product use and informing evidence-based product decisions.Media contact:Samuel JesseCo-Founder and CXO, Recap and UX Spot...

Samuel Jesse

Recap & UX Spot

+86 131 2282 8828

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Recap to Unveil AI Research Workspace at IXDC 2026 News Provided By Recap October 27, 2026, 11:29 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology



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