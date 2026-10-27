New Book Profiles Elite Masters Sprinters Finding Speed After 60

“Faster Than You at 60: The Inspiring Backstories of the Fastest Masters Athletes in the World,” by Graham Broyd, is now available from Advantage Books.

Advantage Books, publisher of of "Faster Than You at 60" by Graham Broyd.

Graham Broyd, businessman, writer, masters athlete and author of“Faster Than You at 60: The Inspiring Backstories of the Fastest Masters Athletes in the World.”

Graham Broyd's“Faster Than You at 60” profiles elite masters sprinters proving speed, purpose and peak performance have no age limit.

- Graham BroydCHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- British-American businessman, writer and masters athlete Graham Broyd challenges conventional ideas about aging and athletic performance in his new book,“Faster Than You at 60: The Inspiring Backstories of the Fastest Masters Athletes in the World.” Published by Advantage Books and distributed by Simon & Schuster, the book is now available in paperback, ebook and audiobook formats.Through the stories of 20 elite masters sprinters, Broyd explores how athletes who never reached the Olympics or the highest levels of competition when they were young found national and world championship success decades later. Their paths include failures, injuries, limited opportunities, financial hardship and life choices that once took them away from the sport, followed by returns to competition in their 60s, 70s and beyond.Broyd came to the subject through his own return to competitive running. After sprinting briefly in school, he spent four decades away from the track before taking up masters track in his 50s. He later progressed from local meets to state and national championships and represented the United States at the 2024 World Masters Athletics Championships in Sweden and the 2025 World Masters Athletics Indoor Championships in Florida.As Broyd began sharing his own story with other masters athletes, he discovered that their journeys were often even more compelling. The athletes profiled in the book include men and women from varied backgrounds who found a second opportunity to compete at an elite level later in life. Their stories show how sport can offer not only physical benefits, but also renewed purpose, identity, discipline and community.“Theirs are stories not just of athletic success, but of redemption, and of proving that you can succeed later-in-life, in any walk of life,” Broyd said.“Faster Than You at 60” also looks beyond race results. Grounded in research on high-intensity training and aging, the book examines the mental and physical rewards of training and competing later in life. It explores second chances, the discipline of continued training, the camaraderie created through competition and the possibility of pursuing ambitious goals long after traditional assumptions say peak performance should have passed.Many of the athletes in this book built new competitive identities later in life, showing that athletic goals can evolve with age. Their experiences offer a broader message for readers entering a new stage of life: meaningful competition, growth and achievement do not have to end with youth.The book has drawn advance praise from figures spanning sports, business and publishing, including best-selling author and masters runner Malcolm Gladwell; Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver and masters athlete James Lofton; longevity advocate and former Hearst Magazines president Michael Clinton; and two-time Olympian and masters world champion Willie Banks. Their endorsements highlight the book's themes of perseverance, second chances and the joy of continuing to compete.Blending athlete profiles, sports narrative and research on aging and performance,“Faster Than You at 60” is written for former athletes, active adults and anyone approaching a new chapter in life who is questioning what remains possible. Its message is straightforward: age may change the competition, but it does not eliminate the opportunity to set demanding goals, pursue excellence and find new purpose.About Graham BroydGraham Broyd is a British-American businessman, writer and masters athlete. He spent nearly 40 years in international banking, primarily in New York and London, and served as CEO of the North American businesses of the Royal Bank of Scotland before retiring in 2024. After returning to competitive sprinting in his 50s, he advanced from local competition to national and international masters events and represented the United States at world championships. He is also the author of“The Panama Canal Treaties” and“Backpack, Jacket, Surfboard.”About Advantage BooksAdvantage Books is an imprint of the publishing arm of Advantage | The Authority Company. For two decades, Advantage Books has helped CEOs, business leaders, entrepreneurs, and other professionals share their expertise and build their Authority by writing a book. Over the years, Advantage has given these authors an alternative to traditional nonfiction publishing. Advantage authors are leaders who have credentials and expertise to share, combined with a strong reputation in their industry. Advantage Books provides these authors with a team of experts to assist in such areas as book concept and developmental writing, editorial and design, printing and distribution, and promotions.

Shandi Thompson

Advantage | The Authority Company

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New Book Profiles Elite Masters Sprinters Finding Speed After 60 News Provided By Advantage Media October 27, 2026, 11:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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