New Book Brand Mover Shows Marketers How To Overcome Consumer Apathy

"Brand Mover: How to Lead Audiences from Apathy to Advocacy," by Marc Paulenich, published by Entrepreneur Books is now available.

Entrepreneur Books, publisher of "Brand Mover: How to Lead Audiences from Apathy to Advocacy," by Marc Paulenich.

Marc Paulenich, CEO of Hart and author of "Brand Mover: How to Lead Audiences from Apathy to Advocacy."

Marc Paulenich's "Brand Mover" introduces a framework for overcoming consumer apathy, building emotional connections and turning customers into advocates.

- Marc PaulenichNEW YORK, NC, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Marketing leaders are spending more than ever to capture attention, but are they giving consumers a reason to care? In his new book, "Brand Mover: How to Lead Audiences from Apathy to Advocacy," Hart CEO and marketing strategist Marc Paulenich challenges conventional marketing practices and introduces a framework for building meaningful customer relationships. Published by Entrepreneur Books and distributed by Simon & Schuster, the book is now available through national and independent bookstores nationwide.In "Brand Mover," Paulenich argues that marketers have become overly focused on impressions, clicks and short-term conversions while overlooking a growing problem: consumer indifference. As audiences face an endless stream of advertising, digital content and automated messaging, brands increasingly struggle to establish the emotional connections that build lasting loyalty."We don't just have a messaging problem. We have a meaning problem," Paulenich writes.To address this challenge, Paulenich introduces the Brand Movement Model, a four-stage framework that moves audiences from Apathy to Awareness, Alignment and ultimately Advocacy. The model shifts the emphasis from generating attention to creating experiences that inspire trust, deepen emotional connections and motivate customers to act on a brand's behalf.The book also challenges businesses to examine whether their actions reinforce their marketing promises. Paulenich explains that meaningful brand relationships depend on alignment between an organization's strategy, storytelling, employee behavior and customer experience. Without that consistency, even compelling advertising can fail to create lasting connections.Drawing on his experience in marketing and agency leadership, Paulenich examines brands across industries to demonstrate how emotional engagement influences customer behavior. He highlights a campaign for Nationwide Children's Hospital that connected donors with hospitalized children through illuminated butterflies, showing how meaningful experiences can turn awareness into participation and advocacy."Apathy is our starting point. Advocacy is the goal. Emotion is the bridge," Paulenich writes.Beyond campaign strategy, "Brand Mover" introduces the Emotional Movement Index, a measurement framework designed to help organizations evaluate how audiences progress toward deeper engagement and advocacy. By combining qualitative and quantitative insights, Paulenich encourages marketers to look beyond traditional performance metrics and assess whether their efforts are building stronger customer relationships.Written for marketing executives, business leaders and brand strategists, "Brand Mover" offers a practical approach to competing in an increasingly crowded marketplace. Its central message is that lasting growth requires more than being noticed. Brands must give people something worth caring about.About Marc PaulenichMarc Paulenich is CEO of Hart, one of the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic's largest independent marketing and advertising agencies, where he shapes the firm's long-term vision while continuing to consult with leading brands on brand strategy and customer experience. With more than twenty years of experience in brand strategy and agency management, he has guided organizations across diverse sectors, from education and healthcare to consumer brands, in building meaningful customer connections. Under Marc's leadership, Hart has earned consistent industry recognition for campaign performance and client results across healthcare, education, and consumer sectors. He holds an MBA specializing in marketing and has served as adjunct faculty at the University of Toledo. A passionate advocate for data-driven marketing integrated with creative excellence, Marc resides in Ohio.About Entrepreneur BooksEntrepreneur Books is an imprint of Advantage | The Authority Company, launched in collaboration with Entrepreneur Media. Entrepreneur Books empowers business leaders, innovators, and visionaries to share their expertise and amplify their voices through expertly crafted business books. Entrepreneur Books authors can effectively build authority within their industries and reach global audiences through trusted platforms like Entrepreneur magazine, Entrepreneur, and beyond.

Allison Vittardi

Advantage | The Authority Company

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New Book "Brand Mover" Shows Marketers How to Overcome Consumer Apathy News Provided By Advantage Media October 27, 2026, 11:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media



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