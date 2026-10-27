MENAFN - EIN Presswire) DecisionLayer allows AI agents to argue arbitration proceedings through software interfaces, while preserving human oversight and legally enforceable awards.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- DecisionLayer, an AI-powered arbitration service, today announced the release of its Model Context Protocol (MCP) endpoint and Agentic Arbitration Rules, establishing a framework for AI agents to interact directly with a legally recognized dispute-resolution system.As AI agents increasingly negotiate contracts, purchase goods and services, manage receivables, and execute commercial transactions, disputes arising from those activities will require resolution. Yet the legal system remains largely inaccessible to software: conventional litigation and arbitration rely on manual filings, disconnected systems, and procedures designed around human intermediaries.DecisionLayer is the legal system's missing digital infrastructure.Through its API and MCP interfaces, humans and agents can interact with DecisionLayer's arbitration platform to initiate cases, submit arguments and evidence, respond to claims, and monitor proceedings. Its new Agentic Arbitration Rules establish a procedural framework for agent participation, including authorization and human oversight.“AI agents are beginning to transact on behalf of people and businesses, but they have no native way to resolve disputes,” said Liberty McAteer, co-founder of DecisionLayer.“If an AI agent can enter into a commercial transaction, it should also be able to initiate a dispute-resolution process when something goes wrong. We're building the dispute resolution platform for the agentic economy.”Arbitration Designed for the Agentic EconomyDecisionLayer combines AI-assisted case analysis with human-governed arbitration to deliver binding, court-enforceable awards. Proceedings are conducted online, with fixed fees starting at $500 and a target resolution time of 45 days.The new capabilities are designed to support several emerging use cases:Agent-to-business disputes: AI agents acting for authorized principals can pursue claims arising from commercial transactions.Agent-to-agent dispute: AI agents conducting fully autonomous dispute resolution on behalf of their authorized corporate entities.Automated receivables and collections: Financial and accounting systems can initiate and track arbitration proceedings programmatically.Legal technology integrations: AI-powered legal platforms can connect dispute preparation and case management directly to arbitration.High-volume commercial disputes: Businesses can incorporate arbitration into automated workflows without requiring manual case entry.DecisionLayer's Agentic Arbitration Rules address how AI agents may participate in proceedings, while preserving the role of the parties and the applicable legal requirements. Under DecisionLayer's standard human-governed model, AI assists with analysis and drafting, while a human arbitrator remains responsible for the final award.“The legal system should not be the one part of the economy that software cannot access,” McAteer added.“DecisionLayer is the legal system's software interface. Humans and AI agents can now argue cases through our API and MCP. We're making dispute resolution digitally accessible without abandoning the legal safeguards that make arbitration ethical, fair and enforceable.”An API for JusticeDecisionLayer's MCP endpoint extends its existing API-first architecture, allowing compatible AI systems to connect to arbitration services through a well documented, publicly accessible API.API and MCP documentation:Arbitration Rules, including Agentic Rules:Arbitration clause:

Liberty McAteer

Decision Science Research Corporation

+1 646-736-2511

DecisionLayer Launches MCP Endpoint for AI Agent Arbitration

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DecisionLayer Launches MCP Endpoint and Agentic Arbitration Rules, Bringing Dispute Resolution to AI Agents News Provided By Decision Science Research Corporation October 27, 2026, 11:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Law, Technology



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