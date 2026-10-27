Before The First Cold Front, A Warm-Home Checklist For Rural Texans

Propane delivery before heating season

Propane Council of Texas asks households to check heating systems, fuel supplies, and delivery access before temperatures drop

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The first real cold front has a way of turning a forgotten chore into the most important one on the list. Across rural Texas, where keeping a home warm can depend on a propane delivery down a long driveway and through a ranch gate, a little preparation now can help prevent a heating interruption when temperatures fall.As the heating season approaches, the Propane Council of Texas is encouraging residents to schedule equipment maintenance, check their tank gauges, and arrange deliveries before cold weather puts those plans to the test.For many rural households, propane fuels furnaces, fireplaces, water heaters, cooking, and backup generation. Stored in a tank on the property, the supply needs attention as heating demand increases. A tank that required little thought through the summer can begin dropping faster once the furnace runs regularly.The council recommends these steps:Give the heating system a preseason check. Have a qualified technician inspect and service propane heating equipment and fireplaces before regular use. Maintenance can identify problems early and help equipment operate safely and efficiently. Keep appliance vents and chimneys clear of obstructions.Check the gauge before checking the forecast. Look at the tank level now and arrange a delivery if needed. Continue checking throughout the heating season, especially during extended cold spells. Contact your provider when the gauge reaches about 30%, or sooner if the provider recommends it. Allow extra time when winter weather could affect roads and delivery schedules.Make a delivery plan. Ask your propane provider about automatic delivery or a keep-full program, and understand how the service works. Tell the provider about changes that could increase fuel use, such as a new propane appliance or more people living in the home.Make the tank accessible. Arrange access through locked gates, secure pets, and clear driveways and the route to the tank. Remove trip hazards and low-hanging branches that could interfere with a delivery. Make sure the provider has current contact information and any necessary entry instructions.Test the alarms that help protect the household. Test smoke alarms, carbon monoxide alarms, and propane gas detectors according to their manufacturers' instructions. Replace batteries and expired devices as needed. Carbon monoxide alarms belong on every level of the home and outside sleeping areas; follow the manufacturer's instructions, including placement guidelines, for each type of alarm.Prepare for an electrical outage. Have an existing standby generator serviced before winter and follow its operating instructions. Never use a gas oven, range, or outdoor grill to heat the home.If a tank runs out of propane or if gas service is shut off, contact the propane provider. A qualified professional must check the system for leaks before service is restored. Do not turn the gas back on yourself.The best time to discover an equipment problem, a low tank, or an inaccessible driveway is before falling temperatures turn a routine task into an urgent call.For more propane safety information, visit .About the Propane Council of TexasThe Propane Council of Texas is a nonprofit educational foundation that provides information about propane safety and its uses in Texas homes, businesses, transportation, and agriculture.

Jackie Mason

Propane Council of Texas

+1 800-325-7427

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Before the First Cold Front, a Warm-Home Checklist for Rural Texans News Provided By Propane Council of Texas October 27, 2026, 11:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle



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