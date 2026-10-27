Ukraine, Russia Begin Humanitarian Ceasefire In Oleshky

MENAFN - IANS) Moscow/Kyiv, Oct 27 (IANS) A humanitarian ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia in the area around Oleshky took effect on Tuesday, Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets said on social media.

The ceasefire began at 3 a.m. Kyiv time (0100 GMT) as part of a previously agreed humanitarian mission, Lubinets said on Facebook, adding that the Ukrainian side is honouring its commitments under the agreement reached with Russia, Xinhua news agency reported.

Russia's Defence Ministry confirmed that Russian forces had ceased fire in the Kherson direction and a "silence regime" had been introduced from 4 a.m. Moscow time (0100 GMT) to prepare for the humanitarian operation near Oleshky.

On Friday, Russia and Ukraine agreed to a temporary ceasefire in the area to facilitate humanitarian aid deliveries and civilian evacuations.

Oleshky is located on the left bank of the Dnieper River. The town, currently under Russian control, has been experiencing worsening shortages of food and other essential supplies amid continuous fighting.

Earlier, the White House said that US First Lady Melania Trump has brokered the temporary ceasefire, securing an agreement to halt military operations to allow humanitarian assistance and the evacuation of civilians trapped in the war-ravaged city.

The ceasefire establishes a designated safe passageway for aid deliveries and civilian evacuations.

The agreement follows direct negotiations conducted by Melania Trump and her representative with Russian and Ukrainian leadership. The First Lady served as the "Exclusive Intermediary" between the two countries, helping establish the objectives, procedures, timing and operational arrangements.

The White House described the agreement as a humanitarian intervention aimed at assisting thousands of civilians, particularly elderly residents who remain in the frontline city.

“The situation in Oleshky is dire. Oleshky is a front-line war city on the brink of disaster,” Melania Trump said.

She said the remaining population consisted mainly of elderly residents facing severe shortages of essential supplies.

“The people of Oleshky have limited electricity, live amid mined roads, and endure regular military attacks. It was abundantly clear that without my intervention, the possibility to bring humanitarian aid into the city and to evacuate the elderly would be impossible,” she said.

–IANS

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