Samrat Choudhary Launches Month-Long Campaign To Make Bihar Drug-Free

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Oct 27 (IANS) Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Tuesday launched the 'Drug-Free Bihar Campaign 2026', calling for a concerted effort to protect the younger generation from substance abuse.

He warned that the state's future would be at risk if drug addiction among young people was not tackled effectively.

Addressing the launch event, Choudhary praised former Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for implementing prohibition in Bihar in 2016, despite the potential loss of revenue to the state exchequer.

He described the liquor ban as one of the most significant initiatives of Nitish Kumar's political career and said the government must carry forward efforts to build a healthier society.

“Alcohol has been prohibited in Bihar for nearly 10 years. This was a significant initiative started by former Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, and I extend my special thanks to him for it. Now, we must carry it forward,” Choudhary said.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a 'Viksit Bharat' and Union Home Minister Amit Shah's goal of a 'Nasha-Mukt Bharat', the Chief Minister said Bihar would intensify its efforts to combat substance abuse.

He referred to the national target of eliminating drug abuse by 2029 and announced a special month-long campaign across the state.

Choudhary called for the participation of students, Jeevika self-help groups and the Brahma Kumaris in spreading awareness.

He urged the organisation of street plays in villages and the involvement of Jeevika Didis at the panchayat level to discourage drug consumption among young people.

The Chief Minister also highlighted concerns over the growing seizure of narcotic substances, particularly drugs other than alcohol.

According to figures cited by him, charas seizures increased from 282 kg in 2024 to 400 kg in 2025.

Heroin seizures rose from 42 kg to around 62-65 kg over the same period, while opium seizures increased from 10 kg to 77 kg.

He said the government needed to intensify action against substances such as charas and smack, warning that the problem required sustained enforcement and public awareness.

Choudhary identified eight districts for particular attention and specifically mentioned Patna, Samastipur, Vaishali and Ara as areas where drug use was a growing concern.

He urged government departments, community organisations and the public to work together to prevent substance abuse, saying the campaign would focus on protecting young people and building a drug-free Bihar.