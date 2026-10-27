Africa Finance Corporation (AFC) And Munich Re Sign US$1 Billion Managed Debt Mobilization Programme To Unlock Trade Finance For African Banks



US$1 billion of committed risk-sharing support from Munich Re for African financial institutions

38 financial institutions across 11 African countries in the first phase Trade finance transactions of up to 12 months, allowing capacity to be reused to finance new trade as transactions are repaid

Africa Finance Corporation (AFC) ( ), the continent's leading infrastructure solutions provider, today announced a US$1 billion Unfunded Managed Debt Mobilisation Program (UMDMP) with Munich Re, one of the world's leading reinsurers. The programme provides US$1 billion of committed risk-sharing support for AFC's trade finance lending to African financial institutions, at a time when African banks need significant liquidity to finance intra-African and international trade flows that boost their domestic economies.

For African banks, the programme means more trade finance, delivered faster. Munich Re and AFC have agreed risk parameters and limits up front, so that Munich Re takes a share of eligible AFC transactions automatically. AFC retains a part of the risk on every transaction, keeping both institutions' interests aligned. As the transactions under the programme mature, the programme's capacity is freed up and reused to finance new investments.

The first phase covers commercial letters of credit, trade loans and trade guarantees; the instruments African banks rely on to finance their clients' imports and exports. It starts with 38 financial institutions across 11 African countries, and both parties have agreed to review the programme's scope, including additional instruments and sectors over time.

Commenting on the programme, Banji Fehintola, Executive Board Member and Head of Financial Services at Africa Finance Corporation, said:“Across the development finance landscape, there is a growing recognition that the scale of Africa's financing needs cannot be met through traditional balance sheet lending alone. Multilateral development banks like AFC are increasingly embracing an originate-to-distribute model, with private capital mobilisation becoming central to how we deliver greater development impact. Managed debt mobilisation sits at the heart of this transition, enabling institutions like AFC to leverage our origination capabilities, structuring expertise and risk management frameworks to attract institutional capital at scale. This programme with Munich Re demonstrates how we can translate that ambition into practical, scalable solutions that expand financing capacity while optimising the deployment of our own capital. As the African Continental Free Trade Area deepens trade between African economies, the programme helps to solve committed capacity constraints for banks that finance that trade and strengthens AFC's ability to be more instrumental in financing Africa's development.”

Wola Asase, Deputy Director&Head of Syndications and AFC Captive Insurance Company Ltd, commented:“Munich Re has shared risk on AFC loans since 2018, one transaction at a time. This programme replaces that with pre-agreed risk parameters, so eligible trade finance transactions are covered automatically and banks get faster decisions. Because the transactions are short-dated, the capacity is recycled as they mature, and the wider Managed Debt Mobilisation Program it anchors gives us a framework to bring in further institutional investors, whether as funders or risk partners.”

Herbert Müller, Head of Global Credit Solutions at Munich Re, said: "Munich Re benefits from the strong pan-African footprint of AFC while AFC benefits from the strong capacity of Munich Re. The trust built between our two organizations through our cooperation since 2018 has allowed us to move from a transactional to a programmatic approach which allows us to support African financial institutions efficiently at scale. We see African trade as a long-term opportunity, and this programme gives us an efficient way to grow our business and improve our diversification at the same time alongside a trusted partner."

Insurance and reinsurance are among the financial tools that play a vital role in turning available capital into financing for African businesses and projects. By sharing the risk of losses, they enable lenders to support transactions that would otherwise exceed their risk limits, unlocking more funding for trade, industrialisation and job creation.

The programme builds on a partnership that began in 2018, through which Munich Re has shared risk on AFC loans one transaction at a time. The two institutions have completed a series of transactions since then, including two in 2026. The UMDMP turns that deal-by-deal relationship into a standing programme.

It also anchors AFC's broader Managed Debt Mobilisation Program (MDMP), a platform through which other investors can participate alongside AFC, either by providing funding or by sharing risk. AFC is in discussions with other African and global institutional investors about providing funding through the platform.

The programme follows AFC's establishment in August 2026 of AFC Captive Insurance Company, a wholly owned Bermuda-based subsidiary backed by up to US$30 million in equity capital. Together, the two initiatives reflect AFC's growing use of insurance and risk-sharing to utilise its capital more efficiently and extend its financing capacity. AFC Captive allows the Corporation to retain and manage more risk in-house, while the UMDMP shares risk with one of the world's leading reinsurers.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Finance Corporation (AFC).

Media Enquiries:

Yewande Thorpe

Communications

Africa Finance Corporation

Mobile: +234 1 279 9654

Email: ...

About AFC:

Africa Finance Corporation was established in 2007 to be the catalyst for private sector led infrastructure investment across Africa. AFC's approach combines specialist industry expertise with a focus on financial and technical advisory, project structuring, project development, and risk capital to address Africa's infrastructure needs and drive sustainable economic growth.

Eighteen years on, AFC has developed a track record as the partner of choice in Africa for investing and delivering on instrumental, high-quality infrastructure assets that provide essential services in the core infrastructure sectors of energy, natural resources, heavy industry, transport, and telecommunications. AFC has 48 member countries and has invested over US$19 billion in 36 African countries since its inception.

About Munich Re:

Munich Re is one of the world's leading providers of reinsurance, primary insurance and insurance-related risk solutions. The Group consists of the reinsurance and ERGO business segments, as well as the asset manager MEAG. Munich Re is globally active and operates in all lines of the insurance business. Since it was founded in 1880, Munich Re has been known for its unrivalled risk-related expertise and its sound financial position. Munich Re leverages its strengths to promote its clients' business interests and technological progress. Moreover, Munich Re develops covers for new risks such as rocket launches, renewable energies, cyber risks and artificial intelligence. In the 2025 financial year, Munich Re generated insurance revenue of €60.4bn and a net result of €6.1bn. The Munich Re Group employed about 44,000 people worldwide as at 31 December 2025.