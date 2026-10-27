UP Shocker: Woman Bites Brother-In-Law's Genitals During Family Fight, 55 Stitches Needed

A woman allegedly bit her brother-in-law's genitals during a violent altercation over a family dispute, leaving him seriously injured and requiring 55 stitches in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur district.

Police registered an FIR against the woman on Saturday in connection with the incident, which reportedly took place on Friday evening in a village under the jurisdiction of Sajeti police station.

The injured man was initially rushed to the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Ghatampur, where doctors administered 55 stitches. Given the severity of his injuries, he was subsequently referred to Ursula Hospital in Kanpur for further treatment.

According to villagers, the confrontation erupted after the woman allegedly began beating her children. Her brother-in-law and father-in-law reportedly intervened and objected to her actions, triggering a heated argument that quickly escalated into a physical fight. During the scuffle, the woman allegedly attacked her brother-in-law and bit him, causing severe injuries.

The woman lives in the village with her children, brother-in-law and father-in-law, while her husband works for a private company in Ahmedabad.

Confirming the development, Sajeti police station in-charge Anuj Kumar said an FIR had been registered and police teams had been formed to trace the accused woman.

He added that investigators were examining the circumstances leading to the altercation and attempting to establish the exact cause of the dispute.

The investigation is ongoing, and further details are awaited.