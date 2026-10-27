UP Bride Hospitalised After Groom Refuses To Marry Without Thar, Family Files Police Complaint

In Gonda, a groom never turned up with his wedding procession because he had been denied a Thar as part of the marriage. The bride and her family waited through the night, and the ceremony never took place.

The bride, dressed in her wedding attire and waiting for the ceremony, was left traumatised. She fainted several times while crying, and her condition deteriorated to the point that she had to be admitted to hospital. On Tuesday morning, her family filed a complaint at the police station against the groom and his family, seeking action. The matter falls under the Nagar Kotwali area.

Mirza Ajmal Beg, a driver and resident of Katariya locality, lives with his wife Nazo Khatun, daughter Naushba Mirza Beg, and a son. Around a year ago, he arranged Naushba's nikah with Mohammed Salman, son of Mohammed Aslam of Gorakhpur. Salman, currently studying abroad, is the eldest of three brothers and one sister.

The nikah was fixed for Monday, October 26, and a marriage palace in the city had been booked. The bride had applied mehndi, was dressed, and was waiting, as were relatives expecting the procession. When it did not arrive on time, the family called the groom's relatives, who kept saying the procession was about to leave. The wait continued until 6 AM.

The bride's mother said that after midnight, the groom's family made it clear the wedding would not go ahead without a Thar. On hearing that the procession would not come and the relationship was over, her daughter fainted and lost consciousness, after which she was admitted to hospital.

Nazo Khatun said the prospective groom had frequently visited their home after the match was fixed, sometimes staying for fifteen days at a stretch. Initially, he and his family had said they wanted nothing and asked only for a simple nikah. The family told them they had a single daughter and would give a motorbike according to their means, to which they had agreed at the time.

She said the elders of their family folded their hands and pleaded with the groom's side, but they remained firm on their demand and refused to proceed.

City Kotwal Bindeshwari Mani Tripathi said police reached the spot and asked the family for full details. The groom's family is also being contacted.