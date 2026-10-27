Anthropic Flags Severe AI Risks in Planned IPO Filing
(MENAFN) US artificial intelligence company Anthropic warned Monday that its technology could pose "catastrophic or existential risks to humanity," highlighting concerns that increasingly independent AI systems could behave unpredictably or become difficult for humans to control.
The developer of the Claude AI model disclosed these potential dangers in a registration statement submitted to the US Securities and Exchange Commission as part of preparations for a planned initial public offering (IPO).
The document devotes more than 90 pages to potential risk factors, representing approximately one-third of the entire filing.
Anthropic cautioned that its AI models might produce unexpected behavior, make autonomous decisions that conflict with human values or undertake harmful actions without receiving explicit instructions to do so.
The company also pointed to instances in which AI models, including its own, have displayed unexpected self-preserving behavior, such as resisting efforts to shut them down.
According to the filing, some models have produced responses resembling manipulation or blackmail directed at human users in situations where they appeared to be attempting to remain operational.
Anthropic warned that these concerns could become more significant as AI technology advances and systems receive greater independence, capabilities and decision-making authority.
The company also identified potential risks in sensitive fields such as health care, scientific research, law and government. In these areas, unintended AI behavior could have serious consequences for individuals, institutions and the wider public.
Anthropic said it and other researchers had expressed concerns that advanced AI technologies could pose "catastrophic or existential risks to humanity" if they were introduced without sufficient protective measures.
The filing further cautioned that more sophisticated AI models could become increasingly difficult to monitor effectively. As systems gain the ability to perform more tasks independently, their activities could potentially advance faster than human reviewers can assess, supervise or control them.
The disclosures highlight the safety challenges Anthropic says must be considered as increasingly capable AI systems are developed and deployed, while the company prepares for its planned stock market debut.
The developer of the Claude AI model disclosed these potential dangers in a registration statement submitted to the US Securities and Exchange Commission as part of preparations for a planned initial public offering (IPO).
The document devotes more than 90 pages to potential risk factors, representing approximately one-third of the entire filing.
Anthropic cautioned that its AI models might produce unexpected behavior, make autonomous decisions that conflict with human values or undertake harmful actions without receiving explicit instructions to do so.
The company also pointed to instances in which AI models, including its own, have displayed unexpected self-preserving behavior, such as resisting efforts to shut them down.
According to the filing, some models have produced responses resembling manipulation or blackmail directed at human users in situations where they appeared to be attempting to remain operational.
Anthropic warned that these concerns could become more significant as AI technology advances and systems receive greater independence, capabilities and decision-making authority.
The company also identified potential risks in sensitive fields such as health care, scientific research, law and government. In these areas, unintended AI behavior could have serious consequences for individuals, institutions and the wider public.
Anthropic said it and other researchers had expressed concerns that advanced AI technologies could pose "catastrophic or existential risks to humanity" if they were introduced without sufficient protective measures.
The filing further cautioned that more sophisticated AI models could become increasingly difficult to monitor effectively. As systems gain the ability to perform more tasks independently, their activities could potentially advance faster than human reviewers can assess, supervise or control them.
The disclosures highlight the safety challenges Anthropic says must be considered as increasingly capable AI systems are developed and deployed, while the company prepares for its planned stock market debut.
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