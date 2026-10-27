'Kompany Is Improving, But There's No Definitive Prognosis': Bayern Assistant Coach Danks

MENAFN - IANS) Munich, Oct 27 (IANS) Bayern Munich assistant coach Aaron Danks shared a fitness update on head coach Vincent Kompany, who collapsed during the club's training session, saying the gaffer is "improving day by day" but "there's no definitive prognosis."

Kompany needed medical attention after collapsing during an FC Bayern reserve team training session on Friday while watching the second string. He was battling a viral infection and was advised by the medical staff to rest.

"I popped in to see Vincent briefly yesterday; he's in good spirits. It looks as though things are improving day by day. There's no definitive prognosis. He's very calm and is being given plenty of time to recover. We had some good chats, but they had nothing to do with football or tactics. He asked how we were getting on.” Danks said in a press conference ahead ⁠of the German Cup second-round match against Magdeburg.

Kompany was undergoing thorough examinations in hospital and remains under medical care. His coaching staff is overseeing training and match activities until further notice.

Bayern is currently dealing with injury concerns with Jamal Musiala, who was sidelined from the Champions League clash against Arsenal following his muscle fibre tear. Moreover, Manuel Neuer, who has been struggling with a foot injury that saw him omitted from the squad for the recent Champions League matches, has yet to return to full training with the first-team squad.

Speaking about the team combination, Danks said, "It's still a bit too early for Manuel Neuer and Jamal Musiala. The players had their treatment yesterday, and we'll have to wait and see. We still need to speak to the doctors and then see who's available. Minjae Kim and Aleksandar Pavlović are certainly a bit closer to being fit."