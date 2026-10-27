Apple Offers iPhone Duo Replacements After Reports of Screen Defects
(MENAFN) Apple has announced that it will replace iPhone Duo devices experiencing screen malfunctions, only days after the highly anticipated foldable smartphone became available for purchase.
Images shared across social media platforms appear to show lines developing on the displays of the company’s first foldable handset, which carries a price tag of several thousand US dollars.
Apple acknowledged “an issue impacting the inner display on a small number” of devices and advised customers experiencing the problem to contact the company to arrange replacements.
The launch of the Duo attracted crowds to Apple stores around the world last week, as the technology company looks to refresh its product lineup and strengthen its position against competitors in the foldable smartphone market.
In addition to reports of lines appearing on screens, some users posted images showing cracks along the devices’ central folds. Others said they heard a crunching sound when opening their handsets.
One customer, Justin Lokos, shared a photograph showing lines running across the right side of his display. He subsequently posted an image of a replacement phone alongside the damaged device, thanking an Apple store in New York for its assistance, according to reports.
The overall scale of the reported defects remains uncertain. Apple has not revealed how many handsets have experienced problems, while questions have also emerged over the authenticity of some images circulating online, which may have been created or altered using artificial intelligence.
The iPhone Duo features a 7.6-inch (19.3-centimeter) internal display that opens around a central hinge. This mechanism is a technically complex part of foldable phone design and has presented difficulties for other manufacturers in the sector.
Samsung encountered a comparable problem in 2019, when reviewers reported display failures affecting its first foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Fold, shortly before its scheduled release.
Images shared across social media platforms appear to show lines developing on the displays of the company’s first foldable handset, which carries a price tag of several thousand US dollars.
Apple acknowledged “an issue impacting the inner display on a small number” of devices and advised customers experiencing the problem to contact the company to arrange replacements.
The launch of the Duo attracted crowds to Apple stores around the world last week, as the technology company looks to refresh its product lineup and strengthen its position against competitors in the foldable smartphone market.
In addition to reports of lines appearing on screens, some users posted images showing cracks along the devices’ central folds. Others said they heard a crunching sound when opening their handsets.
One customer, Justin Lokos, shared a photograph showing lines running across the right side of his display. He subsequently posted an image of a replacement phone alongside the damaged device, thanking an Apple store in New York for its assistance, according to reports.
The overall scale of the reported defects remains uncertain. Apple has not revealed how many handsets have experienced problems, while questions have also emerged over the authenticity of some images circulating online, which may have been created or altered using artificial intelligence.
The iPhone Duo features a 7.6-inch (19.3-centimeter) internal display that opens around a central hinge. This mechanism is a technically complex part of foldable phone design and has presented difficulties for other manufacturers in the sector.
Samsung encountered a comparable problem in 2019, when reviewers reported display failures affecting its first foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Fold, shortly before its scheduled release.
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