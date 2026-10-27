Uzbekistan's Tashkent, Belarus' Minsk Regions Seek To Expand Trade Ties
The talks focused on the regions' economic potential, existing manufacturing capabilities and opportunities to establish stronger direct business ties between companies and entrepreneurs.
Moreover, the sides explored ways to expand industrial cooperation, increase mutual supplies of agricultural products, strengthen partnerships in processing industries and implement new investment projects.
According to information from the Tashkent regional administration, trade between Minsk region and Uzbekistan reached $150 million in 2026, up 28% from the previous year.
Minsk region is one of Belarus' key industrial and agricultural centers, while Uzbekistan's Tashkent region has significant potential in manufacturing, agriculture, logistics, and investment attraction.
The officials highlighted the complementary economic strengths of the two regions as a basis for expanding mutually beneficial cooperation, diversifying trade and developing new investment initiatives.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment