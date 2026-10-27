Uzbekistan's Tashkent, Belarus' Minsk Regions Seek To Expand Trade Ties

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan's Tashkent region and Belarus' Minsk region are seeking to expand trade, investment, and industrial cooperation, the Tashkent regional administration said following a meeting between Governor Zoyir Mirzayev and Chairman of the Minsk Regional Executive Committee Aleksey Kushnarenko on October 26 in Belarus.

The talks focused on the regions' economic potential, existing manufacturing capabilities and opportunities to establish stronger direct business ties between companies and entrepreneurs.

Moreover, the sides explored ways to expand industrial cooperation, increase mutual supplies of agricultural products, strengthen partnerships in processing industries and implement new investment projects.

According to information from the Tashkent regional administration, trade between Minsk region and Uzbekistan reached $150 million in 2026, up 28% from the previous year.

Minsk region is one of Belarus' key industrial and agricultural centers, while Uzbekistan's Tashkent region has significant potential in manufacturing, agriculture, logistics, and investment attraction.

The officials highlighted the complementary economic strengths of the two regions as a basis for expanding mutually beneficial cooperation, diversifying trade and developing new investment initiatives.