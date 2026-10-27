Flow Capital Announces Trading Symbol Change To“FLOW”

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flow Capital Corp. (“Flow Capital” or the“Company”) (CSE: FW), a leading provider of flexible growth capital and alternative debt solutions for high-growth companies, is pleased to announce that its common shares will begin trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the“CSE”) under the new ticker symbol“FLOW”, effective at market open on October 29, 2026.

The new trading symbol replaces the Company's current symbol,“FW,” and more closely aligns its public market identity with the Flow Capital brand.

No action is required by the Company's shareholders in connection with this ticker symbol change. The CUSIP number for the Company's common shares remains unchanged, and no steps need to be taken with respect to previously issued share certificates, as these are not affected by the symbol change.

About Flow Capital

Flow Capital Corp. is a publicly listed provider of flexible growth capital, alternative debt solutions, and small equity investments for high-growth companies. Since its inception in 2018, the Company has provided financing to businesses in the US, the UK, and Canada, helping them achieve accelerated growth without the dilutive impact of equity financing or the complexities of traditional bank loans. Flow Capital focuses on revenue-generating, VC-backed, and founder-owned companies seeking $1 to $15 million in capital to drive their continued expansion.

High-growth companies seeking covenant-light, founder-friendly growth capital are invited to apply for funding directly at .

For further information, please contact:

Flow Capital Corp.

Matthew Gan

Chief Financial Officer

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Forward-Looking Information and Statements

Certain statements herein may be“forward-looking” statements that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Flow or the industry to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to vary significantly from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect current assumptions and expectations regarding future events and operating performance and are made as of the date hereof and Flow assumes no obligation, except as required by law, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect new events or circumstances.