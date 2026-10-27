Iamtech Cements A Landmark Partnership With Altrad.

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Seven years of operational collaboration extended as Altrad commits to IAMTech as its trusted technology partner for its UK, Ireland, Nordics & Poland business.

CLEVELAND, UNITED KINGDOM, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Cleveland Process Designs Limited T/A IAMTech, the industrial operational software specialist, has today announced the extension of its long-standing partnership with Altrad, signing a new five-year agreement that builds on seven years of established collaboration.The agreement cements IAMTech's role as Altrad's technology partner for the operational software tools used across its industrial sites and provides a structured framework for the continued development and evolution of the platform as Altrad's business grows.A Relationship Built on Operational Trust.IAMTech first began working with Altrad in 2019 when Altrad adopted IAMTech's iPlan software to support a common operating model.Over the intervening seven years, the relationship has expanded, with IAMTech's iPlan platform now embedded in day-to-day operations across more than 100 contracts and circa 4,800 end users.The new five-year agreement reflects Altrad's confidence in IAMTech as a long-term strategic partner - not simply a software supplier - and sets out a shared roadmap for continued investment in technology over the next five years."Altrad operate in demanding, highly complex environments and they need software that is built around how their people work on site. This agreement will enable us to now springboard on the learning gained over the past seven years.”- Ross Coulman, Managing Director, IAMTechAbout the Agreement:The five-year partnership covers the ongoing development, hosting, support, and evolution of the iPlan software platform used across Altrad's estate. IAMTech will work closely with Altrad's operational teams to ensure the platform continues to reflect how Altrad works.About Altrad:Altrad is an international group headquartered in France; majority owned by Mr. Mohed Altrad. Altrad is located in more than 50 countries, employing 65,000 talented people who generated revenues of €5.94 billion in 2025.About IAMTech:IAMTech (Cleveland Process Designs Limited) is a UK-based operational software specialist with over 30 years' experience building tools for the industrial sector. Its flagship platform, iPlan, is used by organisations including CF Industries, Essar, HMEL, INEOS, SADARA, SOCAR & UPM, to manage shutdowns & routine maintenance across complex industrial sites.

Debbie Corbett

IAMTech

+44 7920 164106

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IAMTech cements a landmark partnership with Altrad. News Provided By Cleveland Process October 27, 2026, 11:11 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Chemical Industry, Energy Industry, Food & Beverage Industry, IT Industry, International Organizations, Manufacturing, Mining Industry, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, Technology...



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