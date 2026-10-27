Gujarat Court Sentences Three To Life Imprisonment In Cow Slaughter Case

MENAFN - IANS) Kalol (Gujarat), Oct 27 (IANS) A sessions court in Gujarat's Kalol has sentenced three men to rigorous life imprisonment for cow slaughter and attempting to sell the meat, after 277 kg of beef worth Rs 55,000 was seized during a police raid in August 2024.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs two lakh on each convict.

Additional Sessions Judge B R Rajput found Wasim Qureshi of Juhapura, Mahmad Rafiq Qureshi of Behrampura and Asfaq Bahelim of Fatehwadi guilty under the Gujarat Animal Preservation (Amendment) Act and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

According to Additional Public Prosecutor Jignesh Joshi, the police had arrested six people in connection with the case. On August 22, 2024, they raided the house of Lalabhai Senma in Jamla village and seized 277 kg of beef, valued at Rs 55,000, from the three men.

Weapons allegedly used for cow slaughter and a vehicle used to transport the meat were also recovered. The investigation revealed that the accused planned to sell the meat to Ghulam Moin Qureshi.

After the trial, the court convicted three of the six accused.

While pronouncing the sentence, Judge Rajput referred to ancient Sanskrit texts and the Vedas to underline the cultural significance of cow protection.

“The cow is considered the mother of the universe. It is useful for human life and society. Protecting cows is an act associated with religion and compassion. Wherever cow slaughter takes place, legal action should be taken. If the guilt of the accused is established by the evidence, appropriate punishment should be awarded to them,” the court observed.

In its judgment, the court noted that the convicts had slaughtered a cow and attempted to sell its meat despite being aware of the animal's cultural significance.

It further observed that failure to impose the prescribed punishment could threaten the existence of cows.

The court subsequently sentenced the three men to rigorous life imprisonment and imposed the fines.