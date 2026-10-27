Adani Group's ACC Reports Resilient Q2 Performance Cement Sales Volume At 9.7 MT

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, Oct 27 (IANS) Adani Group-owned ACC Limited on Tuesday reported a resilient operational performance for the second quarter of FY27, supported by an improving sales mix, higher premium product volumes and a growing trade business, even as the cement industry navigated monsoon-related disruptions and elevated energy costs.

The company reported revenue from operations of Rs 5,689 crore during the quarter ended September 30 (Q2 FY27), according to its stock exchange filing.

Operating EBITDA stood at Rs 401 crore, translating into a margin of 7 per cent, while EBITDA per tonne came in at Rs 414.

ACC's cement sales volume reached 9.7 million tonnes in the quarter. The share of trade sales increased by seven percentage points year-on-year to 78 per cent.

Premium products accounted for 47 per cent of trade sales, up three percentage points sequentially, while the share of blended cement improved to 85 per cent from 78 per cent in the corresponding quarter last year.

Commenting on the performance, Vinod Bahety, Whole-time Director and CEO, ACC Limited, said,“We delivered a resilient performance in Q2 and H1 FY'27, supported by an improving sales mix and higher premium volumes.

"While the reported numbers are not strictly comparable due to the impact of MSA, the underlying business momentum remains encouraging, supported by our trade partners," he stated.

The company's Ready-Mix Concrete business continued to witness strong momentum, with quarterly volumes rising 19 per cent year-on-year to 1.07 million cubic metres.

ACC also expanded its manufacturing footprint during the quarter by commissioning a 2.4 MTPA greenfield cement grinding unit at Salai Banwa in Uttar Pradesh and an additional 1.0 MTPA capacity at Kalamboli in Maharashtra.

The capacity additions are expected to strengthen the company's presence in key markets and support future growth plans.

On the sustainability front, the company's green power share increased to 34.4 per cent from 30.3 per cent a year earlier.

ACC also said its 2025 S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) net score was revised upward to 82 from 72, while its gross score remained an industry-leading 89 out of 100.