Strengthen Pollution Control Measures: Environment Ministry

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Oct 27 (IANS) The Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) have issued directions to Delhi and the four states that form part of the NCR to strengthen pollution-control measures.

The Alwar Pollution Control Board has also been directed to make preparations to prevent a deterioration in air quality.

As per officials, the Winter Action Plan will be implemented across the NCR from November 1 to control pollution during the winter season.

The measures include mechanical road sweeping, regular water sprinkling, 100% waste collection and restrictions on coal-based tandoors and conventional diesel generators.

Restrictions will also apply to demolition and construction activities in accordance with the applicable pollution-control guidelines. In Delhi, commercial and private petrol and diesel vehicles that do not meet BS-VI emission standards are set to face restrictions from November 1, according to the announced measures.

A policy also requires vehicles to have a valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate to obtain fuel at petrol pumps.

The CAQM's winter pollution-control measures under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) will cover the NCR, including Alwar.

Key measures include: Burning garbage, waste and dry leaves in the open will attract penalties. Restrictions will also apply to coal- and wood-fired tandoors at hotels and roadside eateries. Restrictions on diesel generators: Industrial and commercial establishments will be required to comply with applicable norms governing generator sets.

Cleaner alternatives, including CNG, LPG and permitted dual-fuel systems, will be encouraged or required where specified. Municipal bodies and local authorities have been directed to undertake regular mechanical road sweeping and water sprinkling to prevent dust from becoming airborne. Construction and demolition activities will be regulated according to pollution-control requirements.

Sites failing to implement prescribed dust-control measures, including green nets where required, may face enforcement action.

With air quality expected to come under pressure as temperatures fall, the coming weeks will be crucial in determining the effectiveness of pollution-control preparations across Alwar and the wider NCR.

Timely implementation and enforcement of the prescribed measures will be essential to minimise pollution during the winter months.