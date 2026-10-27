Navjot Singh Sidhu Compares Shreya Ghoshal With Late Singing Legend Lata Mangeshkar

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 27 (IANS) Former cricketer and television personality Navjot Singh Sidhu, has heaped praise on playback singer Shreya Ghoshal. On Tuesday, he took to his Instagram, and shared a picture of himself with Shreya, and rapper Badshah.

The picture appears to be from the sets of the streaming sketch comedy show 'The Great Indian Kapil Show'. He also penned a long note in the caption, as he compared her to the late singing legend Lata Mangeshkar.

He wrote,“Shreya's voice sweeter than honey enters the heart, There is such magic in the tunes that touches the soul... Whenever I hear them, Guru... I miss Lata Didi”.

The heartfelt note comes as a recognition of Shreya's ability to connect with listeners through her voice, which has lent itself to some of Indian cinema's most memorable songs. With a career spanning nearly three decades, Shreya has established herself as one of India's most celebrated singers, with a repertoire that spans multiple languages and musical genres.

Shreya is known for her versatility and emotive singing, and has earned numerous accolades, including National Film Awards and Filmfare Awards, while building a connect with audiences across generations. She is currently touring internationally with her 'Unstoppable Tour', which is set to return to India for a 14-city run from November 2026 to April 2027.

Earlier, Shreya released her song 'Bairi Piya'. The track combines warm synths, clean beats and a gentle rhythmic pulse with subtle Indian classical touches, creating a sound that feels contemporary while retaining an unmistakably Indian musical sensibility.

She spoke about her relationship with independent music, and the liberty the medium gives her. She said that independent music has been an integral part of her journey, and gives her the freedom to explore songs and sounds outside the usual spaces.