Sisi Urges UN Security Council Overhaul in Guterres Talks
(MENAFN) Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi pressed Monday for a just resolution of the Palestinian issue and sweeping reform of the UN Security Council, as he met UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in Cairo.
Sisi stressed the “importance of strengthening the UN’s role and restoring confidence in the multilateral system through adherence to the UN Charter,” according to a presidency statement. He reaffirmed Egypt’s backing for the UN’s central role in safeguarding international peace and security, and urged coordinated global efforts to help the organization settle conflicts peacefully.
The Egyptian leader also argued that the Security Council must be reshaped to reflect current international balances. He repeated Egypt’s commitment to comprehensive reform and to stronger African representation. He commended Guterres’ stance on the Palestinian issue and on the need for a just, comprehensive settlement.
The UN chief welcomed Egyptian efforts to consolidate the ceasefire agreement in Gaza. He also praised Cairo’s role in facilitating the entry of humanitarian aid into the enclave and ensuring it reaches those in need.
“Lasting peace in the region could not be achieved without a just settlement of the Palestinian issue, stressing that it would remain the central issue in the Middle East until a final solution is reached,” he said.
Guterres also expressed deep concern over developments in the occupied West Bank. He urged the international community to take responsibility for halting violations against Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank.
On regional tensions, he commended Egypt’s efforts to head off escalation in the Gulf. He said an opportunity exists to reach understandings that could secure freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz and resolve Iran’s nuclear program by peaceful means.
According to the statement, the talks also covered developments in the Horn of Africa, Sudan and Libya. Both sides stressed the importance of resolving conflicts peacefully and respecting international law. They also agreed on the need to advance reform of the UN system, including the Security Council, to make it more representative, equitable and capable of responding effectively to contemporary challenges.
Guterres arrived in Cairo on Saturday as part of diplomatic consultations aimed at easing tensions between the US and Iran. The consultations also aim to support a diplomatic solution to the conflict, in cooperation with Egypt and regional and international partners.
Sisi stressed the “importance of strengthening the UN’s role and restoring confidence in the multilateral system through adherence to the UN Charter,” according to a presidency statement. He reaffirmed Egypt’s backing for the UN’s central role in safeguarding international peace and security, and urged coordinated global efforts to help the organization settle conflicts peacefully.
The Egyptian leader also argued that the Security Council must be reshaped to reflect current international balances. He repeated Egypt’s commitment to comprehensive reform and to stronger African representation. He commended Guterres’ stance on the Palestinian issue and on the need for a just, comprehensive settlement.
The UN chief welcomed Egyptian efforts to consolidate the ceasefire agreement in Gaza. He also praised Cairo’s role in facilitating the entry of humanitarian aid into the enclave and ensuring it reaches those in need.
“Lasting peace in the region could not be achieved without a just settlement of the Palestinian issue, stressing that it would remain the central issue in the Middle East until a final solution is reached,” he said.
Guterres also expressed deep concern over developments in the occupied West Bank. He urged the international community to take responsibility for halting violations against Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank.
On regional tensions, he commended Egypt’s efforts to head off escalation in the Gulf. He said an opportunity exists to reach understandings that could secure freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz and resolve Iran’s nuclear program by peaceful means.
According to the statement, the talks also covered developments in the Horn of Africa, Sudan and Libya. Both sides stressed the importance of resolving conflicts peacefully and respecting international law. They also agreed on the need to advance reform of the UN system, including the Security Council, to make it more representative, equitable and capable of responding effectively to contemporary challenges.
Guterres arrived in Cairo on Saturday as part of diplomatic consultations aimed at easing tensions between the US and Iran. The consultations also aim to support a diplomatic solution to the conflict, in cooperation with Egypt and regional and international partners.
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