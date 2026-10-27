Trellis Health Selects Intersystems Intellicare To Bring Its Connected Caring Vision To Life And Shape The Future Of Healthcare

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As it builds a new healthcare network in the UAE based on the principle of connected caring, Trellis Health becomes one of the first organisations in the region to adopt an electronic health record designed with AI at its core from the outset.

– Trellis Health, the healthcare group backed by Al Ghurair, has selected InterSystems IntelliCareTM as the digital foundation for its healthcare network, bringing its Connected Caring philosophy to life through coordinated, patient-centered care. IntelliCare is the first electronic health record (EHR) designed with AI at its core to receive EU MDR regulatory certification. Trellis Health currently comprises Trellis Hospital in Jumeirah, alongside two outpatient clinics under development. With an ambitious vision for growth, Trellis is building a healthcare network designed for the future, with plans for a completely new hospital built from the ground up, and additional outpatient clinics to expand access to high-quality care across Dubai.

Trellis Health is embedding AI into the foundation of its clinical and operational environment from the beginning. By selecting InterSystems IntelliCare, the organisation is taking a forward-looking approach that places artificial intelligence at the centre of care delivery, workforce productivity, and the patient experience from day one.

Trellis Health has a unique opportunity to design its digital ecosystem without the constraints of legacy systems. This enables the organisation to establish a modern healthcare foundation where clinicians, caregivers, and operational teams can benefit from AI-powered capabilities integrated directly into daily workflows.

InterSystems IntelliCare combines comprehensive EHR capabilities with embedded AI designed specifically for healthcare. Built on proven InterSystems healthcare technology, the solution leverages intelligent workflow assistance, conversational user experiences, and access to clinical information to help streamline administrative tasks, reduce inefficiencies, and enable healthcare professionals to focus more time on patient care.

Technology is a key enabler of Trellis Health's Connected Caring model, helping healthcare professionals, clinics and hospitals work together around the needs of every patient.

By adopting InterSystems IntelliCare EHR from the outset, Trellis Health is laying the groundwork for a healthcare environment that can continuously evolve, adapt, and innovate as new technologies emerge.

The choice of InterSystems IntelliCare reflects Trellis Health's commitment to delivering its Connected Caring philosophy through practical investments in how care is coordinated and experienced.

The philosophy is underpinned by four brand promises that the platform will help bring to life: One Team Around You, by connecting teams across facilities to coordinate each patient's care; Experts That Put You First, by supporting clinicians with information to recommend appropriate care based on each patient's needs and goals; A Simplified Patient Experience, by making healthcare clearer and easier to navigate, from booking through follow-up; and Caring Beyond Today, by supporting ongoing care, prevention, and long-term wellbeing.

The platform also establishes a strong digital backbone for future innovation, enabling Trellis Health to take advantage of emerging AI capabilities while maintaining high standards of clinical quality, governance, and patient trust.

“For decades, Al Ghurair has been embedded in the infrastructure of everyday life – we house people, we feed people, and we move people, supporting the growth of Dubai and the communities we serve. Through Trellis Health, we are extending that contribution into healthcare, with a long-term commitment to improving health outcomes and expanding access to high-quality care.

As Dubai continues to grow, so too does the need for healthcare that is connected, accessible and designed around patients. By selecting InterSystems IntelliCare, we are investing in a digital foundation that helps bring our Connected Caring promise to life, supporting healthcare professionals, connecting care across our network, and creating a more personal and seamless experience for patients.”

Group Chief Executive Officer Al Ghurair

“As we establish Trellis Health, we have an opportunity to build a healthcare organisation that gives clinicians the tools and support they need to deliver outstanding patient care. We see AI playing a valuable role in reducing administrative burden, making information easier to access, and helping our teams spend more time caring for patients. By selecting InterSystems IntelliCare, we are laying a digital foundation that supports our Connected Caring philosophy, helping our clinicians work together and creating a simpler, more personal patient experience as we grow.”

Chief Executive Officer, Trellis Health

“Trellis Health is taking a pioneering approach by establishing one of the region's first greenfield healthcare organisations built around an AI-centered electronic health record from day one. Trellis Health is making it a foundational element of its operating model. InterSystems IntelliCare combines advanced AI capabilities with proven healthcare information system functionality, helping providers transform workflows, simplify access to information, and create more time for patient care. We are proud to partner with Trellis Health on this important milestone.”

Managing Director, Middle East, India, and South Africa, InterSystems

Trellis Health is a healthcare group backed by Al Ghurair and built around its promise of Connected Caring.

Bringing together hospitals, clinics, healthcare professionals and technology, Trellis Health is developing an integrated healthcare network designed to deliver coordinated, patient-centred care. Through investment in exceptional healthcare professionals, innovation and technology, Trellis Health aims to improve health outcomes, simplify the patient journey and support long-term wellbeing across the communities it serves. Trellis Health includes Trellis Hospital in Jumeirah, with a further two clinics to be opened by the end of 2026, in JVC and Expo City.

InterSystems, a creative data technology provider, delivers a unified foundation for next-generation applications for healthcare, finance, manufacturing, and supply chain customers in more than 80 countries. Our data platforms solve interoperability, speed, and scalability problems for large organizations around the globe to unlock the power of data and allow people to perceive data in imaginative ways. Established in 1978, InterSystems is committed to excellence through its 24×7 support for customers and partners around the world. Privately held and headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, InterSystems has 38 offices in 28 countries worldwide. For more information, please visit InterSystems/sa

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