Uttarakhand CM Dhami Pays Tribute To Heera Singh Bisht, Recalls His Lifelong Commitment To Public Service

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami paid tribute to former cabinet minister Heera Singh Bisht at the state Assembly in Bhararisain, Gairsain, remembering him as an experienced leader who dedicated his public life to addressing people's concerns. Dhami expressed grief over his demise and highlighted Bisht's close connection with ordinary citizens, his commitment to public welfare and his contribution to Uttarakhand's political journey.

The chief minister said Bisht's passing was a significant loss for the state's public and political life. He added that the former minister's dedication to social welfare and his efforts to resolve people's problems would remain an important part of his legacy.

From Student Politics to Cabinet Minister: Heera Singh Bisht's Journey

Recalling Bisht's political journey, Dhami said he came from a humble family and began his public life through student politics. He subsequently served as a village head, block chief and legislator before taking on responsibilities as a cabinet minister in the state government.

Throughout his political career, Bisht remained focused on the concerns of ordinary people. According to Dhami, his identity extended beyond the positions he held, with his direct engagement with citizens playing a significant role in shaping his reputation as a public representative.

Championing the Concerns of Workers and Labourers

Dhami highlighted Bisht's concern for workers and hardworking communities, noting his efforts to raise issues affecting people struggling to protect their livelihoods and rights.

The chief minister said Bisht understood the difficulties faced by vulnerable and underprivileged sections of society and worked towards addressing their concerns. His willingness to listen to people and stand up for their interests earned him recognition as a leader closely connected to the public.

Contribution to Uttarakhand Statehood Movement and Development

The chief minister also recalled Bisht's role in the movement for a separate Uttarakhand state and his contribution to the state's development.

Dhami said Bisht's political experience, straightforward approach and commitment to public interest deserved respect, irrespective of differences in political ideologies or working styles.

During his ministerial career, Bisht handled important portfolios, including labour, transport and technical education. These departments directly affect workers, young people and various sections of society.

CM Dhami Says Public Connect Defines True Leadership

Dhami said Bisht's life demonstrated the importance of maintaining regular communication with citizens and standing beside them during difficult times. He emphasised that listening patiently to people's problems and making sincere efforts to address them are essential elements of genuine public service.

Paying his respects, the chief minister described Bisht's demise as an irreparable loss to Uttarakhand. He remembered the former minister's commitment to public welfare, his connection with ordinary people and his contributions to the state's political and developmental journey.