Telangana Woman Refuels Car, Leaves Without Paying At Petrol Pump CCTV Video Goes Viral (WATCH)

A woman allegedly drove away from a petrol pump in Telangana without paying for the fuel filled in her car, leaving the station employees stunned. CCTV evidence of the suspected petrol theft has subsequently appeared on social media, according to reports.

The woman reportedly asked employees to fill her car when she arrived at the gas station. However, she allegedly filled up with fuel and left the location without paying the bill. Later the gas station's management complained to the police about the event.

The incident report states the woman stopped to fill up after entering the petrol station. The car's petrol tank was understood to have been filled on request by an attendant. But the woman allegedly drove away from the station without paying up. The workers at the petrol station apparently were not prepared for the sudden departure and could not get the money owed. The actual quantity of fuel supplied and the pending bill amount has not been ascertained.”

The event is said to have been captured on surveillance cameras at the fuel station. The video now has gone viral on social media and is said to depict the circumstances that led to the woman's exit.

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The video has highlighted the plight of petrol station workers when customers allegedly walk away without paying for fuel. No independent confirmation could be found of the woman's name or the circumstances of her departure.

Sources say the petrol station management filed a formal complaint with the local police following the incident. The authorities have launched an investigation and are reviewing available CCTV footage to help them trace the car and locate the lady thought to be involved.